HighByte Positioned as a Leader & Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Data Management (IDM) Platform, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading IDM platform vendors.

HighByte has been recognized as an Emerging Innovator for its purpose-built Industrial DataOps platform, contextualized data modeling capabilities, Unified Namespace (UNS) enablement, and growing AI-ready industrial data infrastructure.

PUNE, India, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named HighByte as a leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Industrial Data Management (IDM) Platform, 2026.

Ignatius Daniel T, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, said, "HighByte continues to strengthen its position in the Industrial Data Management market through its purpose-built Industrial DataOps platform that addresses one of manufacturers' most pressing challenges: transforming fragmented operational data into trusted, contextualized, and AI-ready information. HighByte Intelligence Hub combines industrial connectivity, no-code data modeling, contextualization, and orchestration capabilities with strong support for Unified Namespace (UNS) architectures, enabling organizations to establish scalable industrial data foundations. The company's continued investments in AI-ready data infrastructure, including Industrial MCP Server capabilities for agentic AI workflows, enhanced data pipelines, and enterprise-scale deployment capabilities, demonstrate its commitment to enabling next-generation industrial AI initiatives. This combination of industrial specialization, operational simplicity, and continued innovation positions HighByte as a strong Emerging Innovator in the evolving Industrial Data Management Platform market."

QKS Group defines Industrial Data Management (IDM) Platforms as software solutions that enable industrial enterprises to collect, integrate, contextualize, govern, store, and manage data from diverse OT, IT, engineering, and enterprise systems. These platforms create a unified industrial data foundation by connecting sources such as SCADA, MES, historians, ERP, IoT devices, and cloud applications while ensuring data quality, accessibility, and interoperability. IDM platforms provide capabilities including data integration, contextualization, governance, metadata management, and edge-to-cloud data orchestration. They support advanced use cases such as industrial AI, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and operational analytics. By eliminating data silos and enabling trusted, real-time data access, IDM platforms help organizations improve operational efficiency, asset performance, and enterprise-wide decision-making.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the IDM providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™, as well as strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Tony Paine, Chief Executive Officer at HighByte, said, "HighByte is honored to be positioned as a leader and emerging innovator in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Industrial Data Management market. This recognition signifies the growing impact of our unique approach to enriching and operationalizing data in a competitive market. It also reflects our strong support of edge deployments, robust data architectures, and platform-agnostic delivery at scale. As industrial leaders accelerate automation and AI deployments, break down data siloes across systems, and converge IT and OT processes, we are committed to helping our customers unlock the full potential of this market shift with innovative data contextualization and governance solutions."

Additional Resources:

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company addressing the data architecture and integration challenges faced by global manufacturers as they digitally transform. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's proven Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics and AI adoption. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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