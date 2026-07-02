Hexaware Recognized Among Top Providers in Whitelane Research UK & Ireland 2026 IT Sourcing Study

Independent survey results reflect strong client confidence in Hexaware's AI-led delivery and execution

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced strong results in Whitelane Research's UK & Ireland 2026 IT Sourcing Study, where it was recognized as an Exceptional Performer for Overall Client Satisfaction in the UK and Ireland market.

Whitelane Research, an independent European research organization, runs one of the region's most extensive IT sourcing satisfaction surveys, rating IT and cloud providers across key service towers and KPIs. The 2026 UK & Ireland study gathered feedback from close to 400 participants drawn from the top IT-spending organizations in the UK and Ireland, evaluated over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships, and assessed 37 IT service providers.

Hexaware's key rankings in the study include:

#1 in Value for Money, reflecting strong value-for-money delivered to clients

#2 in Overall Satisfaction and #2 in IT service provider performance satisfaction for Financial Services

#3 in Application Services (IT Services Tower) and #3 in Service Delivery (KPI)

The results reflect continued client confidence in Hexaware's AI-first, client-centric approach to technology services. Clients pointed to Hexaware's strength in application services, its domain expertise in insurance, strong executive engagement, and a cooperative, team-oriented approach to account management. As enterprises in the UK and Ireland focus on cost efficiency, modernization and service resilience, Hexaware continues to help clients improve performance across technology operations, transformation and digital engineering programs.

"Client feedback is the clearest measure of service quality," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "These rankings validate our success in deploying AI at scale and driving continuous innovation to optimize key customer levers and deliver superior business outcomes."

"The UK and Ireland remain a priority market for Hexaware, and this recognition reflects the confidence clients place in our teams," said Parameshwaran Iyer, EVP & Head – Europe & UK, Hexaware Technologies. "We will continue to strengthen local capability and AI-led delivery across the region."

"The Whitelane study is built on direct customer opinion across major sourcing relationships," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research. "Hexaware's rankings point to competitive performance in areas clients assess closely, including overall satisfaction, service delivery, and price level."

These results build on Hexaware's strong performance in the previous UK & Ireland study, where the company ranked #1 in Overall Client Satisfaction and Application Services.

To learn more about the Whitelane Research UK & Ireland 2026 IT Sourcing Study, click here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.