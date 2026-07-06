Hexaware and SmartRent Enter Strategic Partnership to Transform to AI-native Customer Operations and Revenue Processes

AI-led support services, bill-to-cash solutions, and an agile lead-to-order process with Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advanced implementation

MUMBAI, India and ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership with SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading technology provider for apartment communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry. The partnership will drive an AI native transformation of key business areas of the SmartRent program, spanning three connected workstreams:

AI-native Customer Experience

Hexaware will run SmartRent's customer support operations from its Hyderabad delivery center, where experienced support staff work with advanced Voice AI agents and intelligent orchestration across voice, email, and chat channels. This will improve SmartRent's customer experience, driving higher satisfaction and service quality.

An Intelligent Bill-to-Cash Platform Driving Better DSO

Hexaware will deploy and manage its adaptive suite of bill-to-cash solutions—organizing data, insights, actions, and people to deliver better RevOps outcomes.

Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advanced Implementation

Hexaware will transform SmartRent's lead-to-order process by deploying Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advanced. The result: faster quote cycles, stronger pricing governance, and a unified view of the revenue pipeline. Total Cost of Ownership and measurable business impact sit at the core.

"Enterprises today need speed and efficiency that produce best-in-class experiences, Contextual AI, streamlined SaaS, and an AI-native workforce that drives business outcomes and creates a competitive moat. Enterprises need an operating model in which AI, technology, processes, and the workforce are in harmony. That's what we're building with SmartRent," said Eravi Gopan, President & Global Head – Technology, Products, and Platforms, Hexaware.

"We're pairing domain SMEs with Voice AI, transformed enterprise systems, AI-ready data, and redesigned workflows to give SmartRent an adaptive operations platform that improves with every interaction, accelerates revenues, and sustains competitive advantage," said Suresh Kumar Bennet, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Business Process Services, Hexaware.

Commenting on the collaboration, Frank Martell, President & CEO, SmartRent, said, "Our customers expect service that is fast, intelligent, and dependable. This partnership gives us the operational depth and technology foundation to deliver that at scale."

Together, Hexaware and SmartRent are building a modern operating model that connects customer experience, revenue operations, and AI-driven business transformation into a single foundation for growth.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/.