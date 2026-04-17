Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual Report 2025

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Hexagon Composites ASA

17 Apr, 2026, 07:36 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual Report for 2025, including the sustainability statements.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
  • Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in pdf
  • Hexagon Composites' Remuneration Report 2025

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:
Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +1 704 777 5171 I eirik.lohre@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-report-2025,c4336240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4336240/4042565.pdf

HEX Integrated Annual Report 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4336240/4042649.zip

hexagoncompositeasa-2025-12-31-1-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4336240/ae9ec506d513ce75.pdf

Hexagon Composites Remuneration Report 2025

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