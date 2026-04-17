Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual Report 2025
News provided byHexagon Composites ASA
17 Apr, 2026, 07:36 GMT
OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual Report for 2025, including the sustainability statements.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)
- Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in pdf
- Hexagon Composites' Remuneration Report 2025
The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com
For more information:
Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com
Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +1 704 777 5171 I eirik.lohre@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-report-2025,c4336240
The following files are available for download:
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HEX Integrated Annual Report 2025
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hexagoncompositeasa-2025-12-31-1-en.zip
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4336240/ae9ec506d513ce75.pdf
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Hexagon Composites Remuneration Report 2025
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