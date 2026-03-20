HEROAD Unleashes a New Era of Gaming: Professional-Grade Gear Meets Unbeatable Value

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY is proud to announce the official launch of HEROAD, a disruptive new e-sports brand dedicated to redefining the competitive landscape. Built on the core philosophy of "For Gamers. For Winners," HEROAD arrives to bridge the long-standing gap between elite-performance hardware and accessible pricing, ensuring that every player has the tools necessary to carve their own path to victory.

The Story of HEROAD: Refine the Hero, Define the Road.

Heroad

HEROAD was born from a shared vision between next-generation gamers and veteran engineers who were tired of the "compromise" inherent in the current market. For too long, players were forced to choose between overpriced flagship gear or affordable alternatives that failed to perform under pressure.

"We forged this brand to end that compromise," says the HEROAD founding team. "Our journey began with a simple frustration regarding the gap in gaming gear. HEROAD is our new frontier — a mission to refine the hero within every player and define the road they take to greatness."

The Mark of Edge: A Badge of Honor.

At the heart of the brand is the "Mark of Edge." More than just a logo, the Mark of Edge is a symbol of the razor-sharp focus required in high-stakes e-sports. Its design represents the precision needed to strike first and strike true, embodying the courage to surpass one's limits.

The HEROAD team believe the heart of e-sports is the uncompromising pursuit of the extreme. Every sharp edge of our mark carves out a hunger for victory. It is the blade every player carries on their journey to the peak — a badge of honor for those who refuse to settle for anything less than excellence.

Pro-Grade Tools for Every Player.

HEROAD's brand positioning is clear: Forging pro-grade gaming tools for every gamer's relentless road to heroism. The brand's mission is to democratize professional play by putting high-performance tools into the hands of every player on Earth.

The initial flagship lineup focuses on Gaming Headphones that deliver immersive, high-fidelity audio and crystal-clear communication, essential for tactical superiority. This is only the beginning of a broader mission. Engineering teams are already developing a comprehensive ecosystem of peripherals, including: Keyboards, mouses, speakers, and more. Future releases will also include mouse pads, streaming equipment, and wearable tech designed with profound respect for the gaming community.

Vision and Values: Empowering Heroes.

The brand aspires to be more than a hardware provider; the goal is to be the ultimate companion on every gamer's heroic journey. By adhering to the value of "Empowering Heroes," every product is built with deep respect for the grind, the practice, and the eventual win.

Every piece of gear is positioned to offer excellent value for money, ensuring that the "pro-grade" experience is no longer gated by a premium price tag. This democratization of technology allows talent to shine regardless of a player's budget.

Stay Ready. Stay Tuned.

The frontier is open. As the expansive product line continues to roll out, the gaming world is invited to witness the evolution of performance. Excellence is no longer a luxury; it is a standard.

For more information, product updates, and upcoming launch events, please visit www.qcy.com or follow the official channels on Instagram or Facebook.

For Gamers. For Winners. This is the new era of gaming.

About HEROAD

A subsidiary of QCY, HEROAD is a disruptive e-sports brand dedicated to providing professional-grade gear at an accessible price point. Under the slogan "For Gamers. For Winners," the brand combines engineering excellence with a deep understanding of gaming culture to empower players worldwide. From its flagship high-fidelity headsets to precision peripherals, every product is marked by the "Mark of Edge"—a symbol of the razor-sharp focus required to strike first and strike true. HEROAD exists to refine the hero and define the road, serving as the ultimate companion on every player's journey to the peak.

Media Contact:

Email: PR@qcyearphone.com

QCY Official Website: https://www.qcy.com/

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