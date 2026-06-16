Her Case Matters Shares 2026 Update on Child Sexual Abuse Lookback Window Laws Across the United States

NEWTON, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Case Matters, an organization dedicated to supporting women through hardship, has released a 2026 update on how child sexual abuse "lookback window" laws are evolving across the United States. These laws have major implications for women who are considering civil legal options.

Lookback windows are time-limited provisions that can allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits even when a state's statute of limitations, or normal deadline for filing, has expired.

Her Case Matters

These lookback laws vary by state. Some have already enacted them, others are considering new legislation, and more have amended earlier laws by extending time frames and adjusting eligibility requirements.

Women are at a higher risk of child sexual abuse than men. Roughly 1 in 4 girls experience some sort of sexual mistreatment as children, compared to just 1 in 20 men. As such, these lookback laws are crucial for women who are just starting to find the strength and bravery to speak out about what happened.

Legal advocates note that lookback window laws are often adopted as sexual abuse survivors may not feel comfortable coming forward until years or decades later. Factors like trauma, fear, family dynamics, and more all play roles in this, but the fact that abuse occurred at all is not acceptable.

Giving more time for survivors to come forward and pursue legal action is key to helping them get justice and closure.

"Survivors of child sexual abuse deserve to be able to heal," said Rae Theodore, a spokesperson for Her Case Matters. "Understanding your state's lookback window to file sexual abuse claim is essential to understanding your options."

In many states, lookback window laws are paired with broader reforms that extend statutes of limitations. Typically, statutes of limitations only allow a few years to file a civil lawsuit. However, as lookback windows become more common, states may also update their general statutes to accommodate more survivors.

Rules continue to change, and survivors may not know exactly how to find the most up-to-date information about statutes in their area. However, working with attorneys who have experience in child sexual abuse claims can help survivors more clearly understand time frames and deadlines.

Decisions about whether to pursue a child sexual abuse claim are personal and can involve more than legal eligibility. Survivors may be balancing privacy concerns, emotional readiness, family implications, and the realities of revisiting painful experiences.

Advocates often note that some survivors seek legal action as one part of reclaiming control, while others focus on support systems, therapy, or community resources without pursuing a civil case.

For many, simply knowing that a lookback window exists can reduce uncertainty, even if no immediate decision is made.

"Survivors deserve information that is clear and respectful, without pressure," Theodore added. "Understanding how these laws work can help someone make decisions on their own timeline and seek support in the way that feels right for them."

Since lookback windows and general statutes can shift, advocates encourage survivors to speak with authorities in their state to get a better idea of their options.

Her Case Matters works to support women who have survived abuse and assault, injuries or illnesses stemming from corporate negligence, medical mistakes, and more.

It aims to easily explain issues that affect women's health, safety, and legal rights, while also connecting families with support options. More information about Her Case Matters and its resources is available at the organization's website.

Her Case Matters

1330 Boylston St Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

https://www.hercasematters.com/

wecanhelp@hercasematters.com

Her Case Matters was created to support women seeking information and guidance after being affected by harmful drugs, medical devices, corporate negligence, or abuse. Many women find themselves searching for answers after experiencing serious harm or unexpected health complications, often without clear information about what may have caused the issue or what options may be available. The platform was built to help provide clarity during what can be an overwhelming and uncertain time.