Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market worth $141.5 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 102.7 billion in 2026 to USD 141.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

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Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 102.7 billion

USD 102.7 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 141.5 billion

USD 141.5 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.6%

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends & Insights:

By HD consumable type, the HD access products subsegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2031.

By HD service type, home hemodialysis (HHD) services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 to 2031.

North America accounted for a share of approximately 46.2% of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2025.

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The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, driven by increasing rates of diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations worldwide, is the primary structural demand driver. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, more than 808,000 people in the US alone are living with ESRD, with 68% on dialysis and 32% with a kidney transplant. Simultaneously, expanding dialysis infrastructure in emerging markets across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa is extending access to renal replacement therapy to previously underserved patient populations, broadening the global addressable market. Favorable reimbursement frameworks, including successive increases to the ESRD Prospective Payment System base rate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (reaching USD 273.82 per treatment for CY 2025 and a proposed USD 281.71 for CY 2026), are reinforcing treatment volumes at both in-center and home settings across North America.

The adoption of AI-assisted dialysis therapy management and digitally enabled remote patient monitoring platforms is reshaping product development across the market. Automated peritoneal dialysis cyclers integrated with cloud-based connectivity platforms enable nephrologists to remotely review and adjust patient treatment parameters, thereby improving therapy adherence and reducing the risk of peritonitis. In hemodialysis, manufacturers have introduced next-generation machines with full-assist pre-treatment automation, exemplified by the D-FAS (Dialysis Full Assist System) embedded in Nikkiso's DBB-06 PRO, which received US Food and Drug Administration clearance in May 2025 and was launched in the US market in January 2026. Expanded hemodialysis (HDx) using medium-cut-off membrane dialyzers, such as Vantive's Theranova, is also gaining clinical adoption by improving the removal of middle-molecule uremic toxins that conventional high-flux membranes leave behind, widening the clinical differentiation available to manufacturers competing on product performance.

The in-center hemodialysis services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

In-center hemodialysis services held the largest share of the HD services market in 2026. The segment leads because the vast majority of patients with prevalent ESRD receive treatment at licensed dialysis centers, where access to clinical staff, equipment maintenance, and emergency response is readily available. Dialysis chains in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific have invested heavily in expanding center capacity to accommodate growing patient enrollment, reinforcing the structural dominance of this channel. The in-center model also remains the standard of care for patients with significant comorbidities, newly incident ESRD patients, and AKI patients requiring acute support. In-center hemodialysis services are projected to grow at a robust CAGR during 2026–2031, supported by continued expansion of the facility network and stable reimbursement under the CMS ESRD Prospective Payment System.

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The end-stage renal disease segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the largest disease indication in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. ESRD requires lifelong renal replacement therapy in the absence of a transplant, creating a structurally recurring and growing demand base for both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and services. The convergence of rising global diabetes prevalence, hypertension burden, and aging demographics is adding net new ESRD patients faster than transplant availability can offset. Improved early detection programs are enrolling more CKD stage 4 and 5 patients in the ESRD registry, particularly in India, China, and sub-Saharan Africa. This combination of structural incidence growth and expanding market access in high-burden regions positions the ESRD indication as the primary volume driver through 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis markets during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market during 2026–2031. China and India are the primary growth engines, supported by government-funded universal dialysis access programs, including the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme in India, and by volume-based procurement policies in China, which have expanded patient enrollment in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing private dialysis center sector in Southeast Asia, and the entry of global manufacturers with competitively priced systems for emerging markets are adding to regional momentum. North America remains the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 46.2% of global market share in 2026, supported by more than 808,000 ESRD patients and a mature reimbursement framework under the CMS ESRD Prospective Payment System.

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Top Companies in Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

The Top Companies in Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market include Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Vantive (US), B. Braun (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

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