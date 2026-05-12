Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market worth $10.33 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.57 billion in 2026 to USD 10.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.57 billion

USD 7.57 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.33 billion

USD 10.33 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.4%

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Trends & Insights:

The hematology analyzers & reagents segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 60.5% in 2025.

The mid-range hematology analyzers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3%.

The blood cancer segment is expected to dominate the market with 34% revenue share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the global hematology analyzers & reagents market.

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There is an increasing trend toward using advanced instruments and methods to diagnose blood-associated disorders, including hematological malignancies, due to the limitations of the traditional CBC test. Unlike conventional approaches, this innovative technology evaluates not only the basic characteristics of blood cells but also their complex properties, such as morphology. As a result, deeper insight into the overall condition of blood cell populations is possible, including the identification of abnormal cell populations.

The hematology products & services segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2026–2031.

Based on the product and service, the hematology products & services segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2025–2031. The hematology analyzers and reagents product market is segmented into hematology products & services, immunohematology products & services, and hemostasis products & services.

Each of the product & service segments further comprises instruments, reagents, consumables, and services. The primary driving factors for the growth of the hematology products and services segment over the forecast period include the rise in automation preferences in laboratories, such as track-based systems, middleware capabilities, and auto-validation, which result in increased productivity and shorter turnaround times. Moreover, the continuous purchase of reagents and consumables, an increase in the number of tests due to the rising prevalence of blood-related diseases, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence-based decision-making systems are contributing to market growth.

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The blood cancer segment is projected to account for the largest share of hematology analyzers and reagents during the forecast period.

In the application segment, blood cancer currently dominates the hematology analyzers and reagents market due to the high dependence on routine, highly accurate blood tests. Leukemia, lymphomas, myelomas, and other hematological cancers require regular measurement of cell counts and differentials, as well as assessment of abnormal cells, resulting in a sustained high number of tests. Early diagnosis and monitoring of diseases also largely depend on more sophisticated techniques for hematology testing and parameters. The increasing prevalence rates of hematological cancers all over the world will only solidify their position in the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market for hematology analyzers and reagents during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. An increase in the incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, along with a growing number of patients, will drive demand for diagnostic tests. Other important factors likely to contribute to the growth of the market include increased availability of health services, growth of private diagnostic labs, use of efficient and economical analyzers, and heightened awareness of early disease detection. Moreover, advances in technology, such as portable and point-of-care (POC) hematology analyzers for resource-limited environments, will further fuel market growth.

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Top Companies in Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market:

The Top Companies in Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market include Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boule Diagnostics AB (Sweden), Horiba, Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), among others.

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