HELLMANN'S BRINGS THE ORIGINAL 1762 SANDWICH HOME - WITH 150 GIVEN AWAY FREE

On 2 April, Hellmann's will launch a recreation of the original 18 th century sandwich in Sandwich, Kent - featuring Kentish cob, period-style roast beef and a slice of plum pudding, finished with a generous creamy layer of Hellmann's Mayonnaise

To mark the launch, the first 150 visitors to The Crispin Inn in Sandwich on 2 April will receive the historic sandwich free of charge

Created in collaboration with award-winning British historian and Celebrity Traitors star Professor David Olusoga, food historian Annie Gray and chef and food writer Ben Lippett ( @dinnerbyben ), who brings a 1762-inspired recipe to life, with a Hellmann's twist

@dinnerbyben The sandwich will remain on the menu following launch, retailing at £16.00

LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday, Hellmann's is bringing the sandwich home, more than 260 years after it was first created. On 2 April, the UK's number one mayonnaise brand¹ will launch a historically inspired recreation based on 18th century sandwich ingredients in the town of Sandwich, Kent, returning one of Britain's most iconic food creations to the place with its name.

Hellmann’s puts the sandwich back in Sandwich.

To mark the historic moment, the first 150 visitors to The Crispin Inn in Sandwich from 12:00pm on Thursday, 2 April will receive the sandwich free of charge, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In celebration of the launch, Hellmann's partners with award-winning historian Professor David Olusoga and food historian Annie Gray to research what the earliest version of the sandwich would have looked and tasted like in the 18th century. Chef Ben Lippett (@dinnerbyben) brings the recipe to life, reinterpreting the historic sandwich for today's visitors.

The sandwich, which retails at £16.00 features Kentish cob, roast beef prepared in the style of the period and a slice of plum pudding, finished with a generous creamy layer of Hellmann's Mayonnaise. While the exact origins of mayonnaise are debated, all sandwiches need a little something and Hellmann's brings its signature creamy taste to a dish rooted in British culinary history, only available in Sandwich.

Professor David Olusoga, award-winning British historian said:

"For more than 260 years, the sandwich has travelled far beyond Kent, becoming a global staple. Now, Hellmann's is shining a spotlight on the town with its name, celebrating local heritage while inviting visitors to experience a piece of food history first-hand."

Councillor Emmet Csuka, The Right Worshipful Mayor of Sandwich said:

"This is more than a celebration of history. It's an opportunity to draw visitors, support local businesses and ensure Sandwich is recognised not just by name, but by place. With the original coming to life, we expect people to flock to Sandwich to experience it for themselves."

Claire Racklyeft, UKI Condiments Category Director at Unilever, said:

"At Hellmann's, we believe every sandwich deserves to be the best it can be. When we realised the town of Sandwich had not shared in the global success of its namesake, we knew we had to do something about it. Giving the First Sandwich a rightful home felt like the perfect way to celebrate its history and, of course, making the First Sandwich taste even better with Hellmann's."

Join Us

Come visit Sandwich, Kent for the grand reveal and taste test on 2, April 2026 starting at 12:00pm BST at The Crispin Inn (4 High St, Sandwich CT13 9EA). The first 150 guests will taste the First Sandwich for free. First come first serve.

By reuniting Sandwich with its most famous namesake, Hellmann's has not just recreated a recipe. It has put the sandwich back in Sandwich, and Sandwich firmly back on the map.

After all, history tastes better with mayo.

For updates, follow @HellmannsUK.

About Hellmann's:

Hellmann's believes great tasting food is a simple daily pleasure that adds richness to people's lives. For over a century, we've been helping people turn the simplest ingredients into delicious meals by giving food that extra dollop of creamy deliciousness. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste to bring out the best in food – elevating everyday meals and moments. Available in 65 countries, Hellmann's wide variety of products – whether plant-based, flavoured or the original Real mayo – inject taste and tang to food all over the world. With an estimated one thousand products sold globally every minute, Hellmann's is not only the world's No.1 mayonnaise but also one of Unilever's fastest-growing brands.

1Nielsen, GB Total Coverage, L52Wks, 17th Feb 2025.

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