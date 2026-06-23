Heidrick & Struggles Launches Performance Culture, Integrating Culture and Business Transformation Expertise

New offering combines Heidrick & Struggles' Culture Shaping work with businessfourzero expertise to align purpose, strategy, culture, and structure to drive performance and create sustained growth

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the launch of Performance Culture, a new Heidrick & Struggles solution that integrates the firm's existing Culture Shaping capabilities with the purpose-driven transformation expertise of businessfourzero, the next-generation consultancy acquired by Heidrick & Struggles in 2023.

Performance Culture builds on decades of experience partnering with CEOs and executive teams to drive sustained organizational performance. The offering helps organizations align purpose, strategy, culture, and structure to accelerate performance, strengthen execution, and drive sustainable growth.

"Today's leaders are simultaneously navigating AI-driven transformation, margin pressure, and the need to build more agile organizations in an increasingly uncertain environment," said Tom Monahan, Chief Executive Officer of Heidrick & Struggles. "At the highest performing organizations, leadership and culture work hand-in-hand. Our Performance Culture solution helps clients build that alignment so they perform at their best, accelerate business outcomes, and create lasting competitive advantage."

The challenge organizations face is not recognizing culture's value, but aligning it with strategic priorities and day-to-day execution to strengthen employee commitment and improve organizational performance.

"Our experience working with organizations around the world has shown that culture can't solely mean values on the wall or aspirations. It must be built from clearly defined behaviors, designed to accelerate the execution of strategy and accelerate the outcomes that businesses want to see," said Atif Sheikh, global leader of the Performance Culture Center of Excellence and partner in Heidrick & Struggles' London office. "Performance Culture brings together capabilities that have traditionally been addressed separately, helping leaders find the strategic clarity and personal commitment needed to build cultures that deliver profitable growth today while transforming for tomorrow."

For detailed insights and examples of how organizations can translate cultural ambition into lasting business impact, read "What It Takes to Build a Lasting Performance Culture." For more information on the Performance Culture offering, click here.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we have delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

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Bianca Wilson

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