Healthcare Holding Schweiz acquires Compet Medical

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology, has further strengthened its portfolio through the acquisition of Compet Medical AG. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory and KKA Partners.

BAAR, Switzerland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired Compet Medical AG, headquartered in Schindellegi in the Canton of Schwyz. Compet Medical is a specialized provider in the field of harm reduction and has supplied professional organizations, public institutions, counseling centers, and other organizations with high-quality, user-friendly products for safe and hygienic use in low-threshold care settings for more than 30 years. The product range includes sterile single-use products, customized prevention kits, and products in the areas of protection, hygiene, and accessories. With warehouse locations in Näfels in the Canton of Glarus for the Swiss market and in Konstanz, Germany, for the European market, Compet Medical ensures reliable and efficient supply to its customers.

Closing of the acquisition of Compet Medical AG by Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG. Pictured from left to right: Henri Hoffmann, Moritz Kornherr, Fabio Fagagnini, Manuela Baumgartner, Andreas Baumgartner, Fabian Kuhn, Paul Monn, Andreas Rudolf, Stephan Greber and Kevin Kuster. (PRNewsfoto/Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG)

With its clear focus on quality, availability, and customer-specific solutions, Compet Medical plays an important role in a sensitive area of public health. The company supports institutions in reducing health risks, providing professional prevention services, and supplying people in difficult life situations with safe and reliable products. Compet Medical has an established customer base in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and other European markets.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, explains: "With Compet Medical, we are expanding our portfolio with a company that operates in a challenging but socially highly relevant field. Harm reduction is part of a modern, pragmatic, and responsible health policy. For Healthcare Holding Schweiz, this is another step toward integrated care: we want to provide support where quality, availability, and professional structures are critical for people, institutions, and the healthcare system."

Andreas Baumgartner, CEO and former owner of Compet Medical, adds: "Compet Medical was built through close collaboration with professional organizations and institutions. Our customers rely on reliability, flexibility, and a supply model that works in everyday practice. With Healthcare Holding Schweiz, we have found a partner that understands our business, takes a long-term view, and will further develop Compet Medical with entrepreneurial strength."

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch

Note for Editors: Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information.

For more information about Compet Medical AG visit www.competmedical.com

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch, www.senectovia.ch, www.mikrona-group.ch, www.mcm-schaublin.ch, www.mvb-med.ch, www.cdpswiss.com, www.aestheticbedarf.ch, www.quniquegroup.com, www.ksm-swiss.ch, www.sevikamedical.com, www.medddbase.com, www.alpinorthodontics.ch

For more information about KKA Partners visit www.kkapartners.com and about Winterberg www.winterberg.group.

This press release is issued and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.

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