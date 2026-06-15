Healthcare EDI Market worth $4.42 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare EDI Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.77 billion in 2026 to USD 4.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8%.

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Healthcare EDI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.77 billion

USD 2.77 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.42 billion

USD 4.42 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.8%

Healthcare EDI Market Trends & Insights:

The solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market in 2025 with a share of 59.0%.

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The growth is driven by the rising need to automate payer-provider transactions such as claims submission, eligibility and benefits verification, prior authorization, claim status checks, payment remittance, and enrollment-related data exchange. Healthcare organizations are moving away from paper forms, phone calls, fax-based approvals, and manual billing work because these processes increase errors, delay payments, and add cost to revenue cycle operations. Supportive regulations around standardized electronic transactions, data security, interoperability, and prior authorization automation are also pushing providers and payers to adopt EDI platforms. The growing use of cloud-based EDI, managed EDI services, clearinghouse networks, and API-enabled data exchange is further supporting market growth. On the other hand, high integration costs, legacy hospital and payer systems, cybersecurity concerns, and different payer-specific transaction rules continue to slow adoption among smaller providers and regional healthcare organizations.

The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the healthcare EDI market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid models. Among these, the cloud-based segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly because healthcare providers, payers, clearinghouses, and pharmacies are looking for EDI systems that are easier to deploy, less costly to maintain, and faster to scale. Cloud-based EDI also supports faster updates when payer rules, compliance needs, or transaction standards change. This is important because healthcare organizations need to exchange data securely and accurately with many payers and trading partners. In addition, cloud platforms make it easier to monitor transactions, detect errors, manage exceptions, and support real-time or near-real-time data exchange. Small and mid-sized providers are also adopting cloud-based EDI because it reduces upfront infrastructure costs and allows them to access advanced EDI capabilities through subscription-based models. As healthcare systems continue to modernize revenue cycle workflows and move toward API-enabled and interoperable data exchange, the cloud-based segment is expected to remain the most active deployment model in the market.

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The VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI segment held the largest share of the healthcare EDI market in 2025.

Based on connectivity mode, the healthcare EDI market is segmented into VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI, point-to-point EDI, web portal-based EDI, API-enabled EDI, and others. In 2025, the VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI segment accounted for the largest share, as many hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers prefer using clearinghouses instead of building direct connections with every payer. This approach makes payer connectivity easier, reduces administrative burden, and improves transaction visibility. VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI also supports claim scrubbing, transaction validation, payer-specific edits, remittance routing, and status tracking, which are important for smooth revenue cycle operations. Moreover, many providers still work with multiple insurance companies, each having different rules and formats, making clearinghouses useful for standardizing communication. While API-enabled EDI and cloud-based workflows are growing quickly, VAN/clearinghouse-based EDI remains the largest connectivity mode because it is already deeply embedded in healthcare billing, claims, and reimbursement processes.

North America held the largest share in the global healthcare EDI market in 2025.

North America held the largest share of the global healthcare EDI market in 2025. This is mainly due to the region's mature healthcare IT infrastructure, high insurance coverage, large claims volume, and strong use of electronic transactions between providers and payers. The US is the key market in North America, as hospitals, clinics, payers, clearinghouses, pharmacies, and billing service providers widely use EDI for claims submission, eligibility and benefits verification, claim status checks, prior authorization, electronic remittance, and payment posting. Regulations around standardized healthcare transactions and data privacy have also encouraged wider use of EDI platforms across the region. Healthcare EDI adoption in North America is not limited to large hospitals. Ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, dental practices, and pharmacies are also using EDI to reduce manual paperwork, lower billing errors, and speed up reimbursement. The growing shift toward cloud-based EDI, managed EDI services, and API-enabled workflows is further supporting market growth in the region.

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Top Companies in Healthcare EDI Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare EDI Market include Optum, Inc. (US), Availity, LLC (US), Waystar Holding Corp. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (US), Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (US), athenahealth Group, Inc. (US), Veradigm Inc. (US), The SSI Group, LLC (US), Quadax, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Oracle Corporation (US), NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan), Comarch S.A. (Poland), Axway Software, a 74Software company (France), Boomi, LP (US), TrueCommerce, Inc. (US), PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, Inc. (US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), and Cleo Communications LLC (US).

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