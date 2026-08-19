Harvey taps DeepL to power legal-grade AI translation for global law firms and legal teams

DeepL supports Harvey's enterprise translation engine, powering highly secure, context-aware document translation and handling over a third of Harvey's total volume

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global leader in Language AI, today announces that Harvey, the leading AI platform for law firms and legal teams, has selected DeepL to power fast, accurate and secure document translation directly inside its platform. The integration reflects growing demand for specialized AI tools built to handle the complexity of legal work, where accuracy, speed, formatting, terminology and security matter.

"Harvey customers work with complex, high-stakes documents all the time and document translation is one of our most-used workflows" said Lauren Oh, Product Manager at Harvey. "By integrating DeepL's AI document translation capabilities directly into the Harvey platform, we're giving legal teams an even faster, more seamless and reliable way to work across languages, while also making sure content stays highly precise and accurate."

Harvey serves more than 200,000 lawyers across 2,400+ organizations in 70 countries, including many of the world's largest law firms and in-house legal teams. For many of these customers, language is not just a side issue but a daily challenge. Cross-border legal work depends on translating contracts, filings, briefs, evidence, reports, and client materials quickly, accurately and reliably even when documents are long or highly complex.

With DeepL embedded directly into the Harvey platform through its translation API, customers can now upload any document, select a target language, and receive a precise, customized translation that preserves its original structure and formatting, all without ever leaving Harvey. The integration currently supports over 100 languages, and will handle over a third of Harvey's total document translation volume.

"Working with Harvey brings our specialized Language AI capabilities to even more legal teams around the world, who work across borders every day," said Jarek Kutylowski, Founder and CEO of DeepL. "Legal work usually means dealing with a lot of documentation, whether that's contracts, filings or case documents that span hundreds of pages, in dozens of different formats and unique contexts. Our platform is built for exactly this level of complexity, and Harvey choosing us for it is clear validation of DeepL's leadership in the Language AI market."

DeepL was selected as one of Harvey's AI translation vendors for its ability to preserve the structure and formatting of complex legal documents, while also delivering context-aware translations powered by specialized language models purpose-built for translation. DeepL's custom glossaries functionality and unmatched file-format support help legal teams maintain approved terminology and document integrity across languages, no matter the topic, complexity or length. The company's strong security and compliance standards, including no permanent data retention for enterprise and paid users, GDPR compliance, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 certification, and more, are also central to this work and Harvey's requirements for handling confidential and high-stakes materials.

This news builds on DeepL's broader momentum worldwide as businesses increasingly embrace Language AI as a core infrastructure for global work. DeepL's platform spans written and spoken translation, from text and documents to real-time translation for virtual meetings, in-person conversations and live events, and is used today by over 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals across nearly every industry, from legal to healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and technology. It also comes as DeepL continues to expand in the US, where nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 are users.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI company building the language infrastructure that powers global business. More than 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals use DeepL's Language AI platform to communicate globally, collaborate and operate across languages in real time. By combining breakthrough AI models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, DeepL enables organizations to work seamlessly across markets and cultures. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has more than 900 employees and is backed by leading investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. Learn more at www.deepl.com.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 2,400+ customers in 70+ countries.