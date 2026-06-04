Hanshow Launches xPilot in Collaboration with Microsoft, an AI-Powered Real-Time Store Execution Assistant at NRF 2026 APAC

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, announced the launch of xPilot, a real-time store execution AI Assistant powered by Hanshow digital twin technology, in collaboration with Microsoft at NRF 2026 APAC. The launch represents a major milestone in Hanshow's ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to develop open, scalable Store Digital Twin frameworks for physical retail, while further advancing an open retail technology ecosystem that enables retailers, solution partners and in-store IoT applications to connect, integrate and act on real-time store intelligence.

xPilot

Built on Microsoft Azure, xPilot uses Microsoft Fabric to unify in-store sensing data with retailer business data, creating a connected data foundation for real-time retail operations. On top of that foundation, AI agents powered by Microsoft Foundry help translate live store signals into faster decisions and more consistent execution across store environments.

While retailers worldwide have invested heavily in data and analytics, many still struggle to translate insights into consistent, scalable in-store action. Designed a native AI Agent for retail and intelligent execution assistant, xPilot combines real-time store sensing, AI-driven decision-making, and automated workflows, integrating to the Store Digital Twin by continuously integrating data from smart shelves, smart carts, in-store robotics, operational systems and other IoT touchpoints. Built on Microsoft Azure, xPilot uses Microsoft's secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and AI Agent capabilities to support trustful enterprise-grade deployment across markets and regions.

For retailers, xPilot provides immediate operational value. Store teams gain real-time visibility into shelf availability, planogram compliance and operational alerts, with the ability to trigger staff tasks or automated actions instantly with priority. Retailers benefit from live heatmaps covering sales, traffic, conversion, labor and energy usage, helping standardize execution, reduce lost sales, and improve operational efficiency across store networks. xPilot's open architecture also supports integration with ecosystem partner's applications across merchandising, supply chain, store operations and customer engagement.

Rainbow Department Store, a leading retailer in China, is among the first retailers to deploy xPilot in live store environments. As an early adoption customer, Rainbow is using the assistant to validate how digital twin technology can translate real-time store intelligence into consistent in-store execution at scale. By integrating xPilot with Hanshow's in-store IoT solutions, Rainbow is shifting from manual inspections to intelligence-driven workflows, enabling faster response to display compliance, accurate pricing and inventory management.

For Hanshow, the launch of xPilot marks the company's move into a new stage of intelligent retail innovation, extending its digital twin ecosystem from in-store digital infrastructure to intelligence-led execution at the operational layer.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft and many partners established the foundation for Store Digital Twin," said Relvin Sun, Dean of Hanshow Retail Research Institute. "xPilot is where that vision becomes a reality, turning insights into actions in real-time and enabling retailers and suppliers to move from reactive operations to proactive, intelligence-led execution."

"Retailers don't need more tools in the store—they need more intelligence. A real-time store digital twin, paired with unified data and AI agents, helps teams move from seeing what's happening to acting on it in the moment—raising Store IQ and accelerating the journey toward a Frontier Store," said Christian O'Donohue, Sr. Industry Advisor, Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft.

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