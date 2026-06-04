PARIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No.1 major home appliance brand for 17 consecutive years, hosted the Haier Fans Club event on June 2 at La Faisanderie, Stade Français, Paris. As the official partner of Roland-Garros for the fourth consecutive year, the brand also staged the Haier Clay Court Open, a youth tennis tournament for top players aged 12 to 15 from the greater Paris region.

Haier Brings Youth Tennis and Fan Engagement to Roland-Garros 2026 with Clay Court Open and Fans Club Event Haier Brings Youth Tennis and Fan Engagement to Roland-Garros 2026 with Clay Court Open and Fans Club Event

Talented junior players from the region competed on clay in a format mirroring the professional game. In a thrilling singles competition, Victor de Bure and Victoria Andrieu emerged victorious and claimed the titles.

"The Haier Clay Court Open gives top junior players in greater Paris a competitive day on clay and tickets to a Roland-Garros final. That is a straightforward, meaningful prize, and it sets the standard we uphold across all our sports partnerships," said Wang Meiyan, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group. "Four years into our partnership with Roland-Garros, the Haier Fans Club is a key part of how we engage with the tournament. At Place de la Concorde, we bring that same spirit to fans across the city."

The Haier Clay Court Open is part of a Fans Club program that reflects Haier's approach to its Roland-Garros partnership, building experiences that extend beyond brand visibility and create direct, tangible value for local communities.

Throughout Roland-Garros 2026, Haier is showcasing a flagship range of smart home appliances at the tournament venue, including refrigerators, wine coolers, dishwashers, laundry centers, and smart kitchen appliances. The products on display represent Haier's latest premium lineup, giving visitors a hands-on look at the full range. The showcase runs as part of a broader program of brand experiences across the stadium and the city of Paris for the duration of the tournament.

Starting from June 3, Haier will stage a pop-up installation at Place de la Concorde, featuring a global photo exhibition showcasing Haier fan communities from around the world. As the official partner of both Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC, Haier also runs football-themed interactive fan experiences on site, connecting its tennis and football partnerships in a single Paris location.

Sports represent a powerful strategic platform for brands to authentically engage consumers and bring their core philosophies to life. By tapping into the universal values of excellence, perseverance, and human potential, sports create meaningful emotional connections that elevate brand experiences far beyond traditional marketing.

This philosophy lies at the heart of Haier's long-term sports marketing strategy. For over two decades, Haier has systematically built a diverse, multi-sport engagement ecosystem spanning basketball, tennis, football, badminton, cricket, motorsports, hockey, volleyball and beyond. Through strategic partnerships with major events, high-impact brand activations, and sustained community initiatives, Haier has cultivated deep, authentic relationships with consumers across global and local markets.

By aligning the brand with the spirit of competition and achievement, Haier strengthens its positioning as a forward-thinking, performance-driven lifestyle brand that resonates with consumers who strive for excellence in every aspect of life.

For more exciting sports-themed events from Haier, please visit https://www.haier.com/global/.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions, with the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities". The company has established 10 R&D centers, 35 industrial parks, and 173 manufacturing centers, achieving a global revenue of USD 59.8 billion in 2025. Haier has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for 8 consecutive years. Additionally, Haier has held the No.1 position in Euromonitor Global Major Appliances Brand for 17 consecutive years. Haier has 8 listed companies, with its subsidiary Haier Smart Home named among the Fortune Global 500 and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

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