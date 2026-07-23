H3C WLAN Products Achieve EUCC Substantial-Level Certification, Strengthening Cybersecurity Assurance

MADRID, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C Wireless Controllers and Access Points product family has successfully achieved certification under the European Cybersecurity Certification Scheme for Common Criteria (EUCC) at the "Substantial" assurance level. The certification was issued under the EUCC framework for H3C's enterprise WLAN solution, demonstrating its compliance with rigorous European cybersecurity requirements.

H3C Wireless Controllers and Access Points achieve EUCC Substantial-level certification, demonstrating compliance with rigorous European cybersecurity standards

Established under the EU Cybersecurity Act and based on the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria standard, EUCC provides a unified cybersecurity certification framework for ICT products across the European Union. The scheme evaluates products against comprehensive security requirements, including security assurance capabilities, secure development processes, and lifecycle security management.

The achievement of the Substantial assurance level demonstrates that H3C Wireless Controllers and Access Points have successfully completed a rigorous third-party security evaluation and meet enhanced cybersecurity assurance requirements. As only a limited number of EUCC certificates have been issued for network products worldwide, H3C has joined a select group of global networking vendors recognized under this European cybersecurity certification framework.

H3C remains committed to advancing global cybersecurity capabilities, enhancing security assurance across its product portfolio, and delivering secure, reliable, and trusted digital infrastructure solutions to customers worldwide.

For more details about the certificate, please visit the official EUCC certificate page: https://certification.enisa.europa.eu/certificates/eucc-3096-2026-001-00000_en

https://www.appluslaboratories.com/global/en/news/first-eucc-certificate-as-certification-body

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