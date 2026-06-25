Growatt Advances Integrated Solar and Energy Storage at The smarter E Europe 2026 with MINA, MODA and RISE Launches

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt concluded its participation at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, showcasing its latest residential and commercial energy storage solutions. Highlights included the European launches of MINA and MODA, the presentation of the RISE 261H-XH, two EUPD Research awards and recognition for outstanding solar installations. Together, these milestones reinforced Growatt's commitment to simpler, smarter and more scalable solar-plus-storage solutions for Europe.

MINA and MODA Bring Integrated Home Energy Storage to Europe

Growatt introduced the MINA and MODA All-In-One Energy Storage Systems during a dedicated product launch ceremony.

MINA is designed for single-phase residential energy storage applications, while MODA supports three-phase residential applications. Both solutions bring key system components together within an integrated architecture, helping installers reduce system complexity and providing users with a more streamlined home energy experience.

The systems are designed to support flexible battery capacity, simplified installation, intelligent energy management, and dependable backup power. Their modular structures also allow energy storage capacity to be adapted as household electricity demand changes. As more European homeowners adopt rooftop solar, MINA and MODA allow users to store surplus solar power, increase solar self-consumption and reduce reliance on grid electricity during high-tariff periods.

RISE 261H-XH Simplifies C&I Energy Storage Deployment

Growatt also presented the RISE 261H-XH, an all-in-one hybrid energy storage system for commercial and industrial applications.

The system integrates a hybrid inverter, battery storage, AC distribution cabinet and energy management system within one platform. Its pre-assembled and pre-commissioned design helps simplify transportation, installation and onsite deployment. Built around a 261 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery platform, the system is available in 50 kW, 63 kW, 85 kW and 125 kW configurations. It supports solar PV, battery storage, generator integration and smart load management, allowing businesses to coordinate multiple onsite energy sources through one system.

The system can be used for solar self-consumption, peak shaving, time-of-use energy management, backup power, diesel hybrid operation and AC-coupled energy storage. Multiple units can be connected for larger projects, supporting system capacities of up to 1.25 MW and 2.61 MWh. The Growatt RISE 261H-XH provides a scalable solution for managing energy costs and improving power resilience.

EUPD Research Awards Recognize Growatt's Storage Brand Strength

Growatt received the EUPD Research Top Brand Storage Eastern Europe 2026 and Top Brand Storage Netherlands 2026 awards, presented by Yiyao Jia of EUPD Research. The recognition reflects Growatt's strong brand awareness, market presence and trusted position in residential energy storage across Europe.

"We are honored to receive these recognitions and introduce our latest energy storage systems to the European market," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "Homes and businesses increasingly need solutions that can generate, store and manage energy intelligently. By working closely with installers and distributors, we aim to make integrated solar and energy storage easier to deploy across Europe."

Celebrating the Installers Behind Successful Solar Projects

Growatt also held an award ceremony recognizing outstanding project installation image submissions from PV Plus, Photovoltaik Zabergäu and Ingenieurbüro Ellerin. The recognition celebrated the technical expertise, professionalism and commitment of the installers and engineers who bring solar and energy storage technologies into real-world applications.

By highlighting completed installations and the professionals behind them, Growatt aims to encourage knowledge sharing across the installer community while demonstrating how smart solar and battery storage systems are being applied in homes and businesses.

About Growatt

Founded in 2011, Growatt is a global leader in distributed energy, offering solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers and smart energy solutions for homes and businesses. With R&D centers in China and Germany and more than 1,100 engineers, Growatt develops innovative and reliable energy technologies for customers worldwide. The company has more than 63 representative sites across over 30 countries, with systems installed in more than 180 countries and regions. Growatt continues to advance solar energy, battery storage and intelligent energy management to support a greener and more sustainable energy future.

For more information, visit en.growatt.com.

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Growatt Marketing Team

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