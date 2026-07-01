Ground Penetrating Radar Market worth $0.92 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Ground Penetrating Radar Market is projected to reach USD 0.53 billion in 2026 and USD 0.92 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Ground Penetrating Radar Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.53 billion

USD 0.53 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.92 billion

USD 0.92 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 9.6%

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Trends & Insights:

The ground penetrating radar market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by increasing investments in infrastructure modernization, rising demand for underground utility detection and non-destructive testing, and growing government initiatives supporting smart cities, transportation networks, and resilient infrastructure development.

By offering, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By depth capability, the <1 meter segment is the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By product type, the cart-based systems segment dominated the ground penetrating radar market, with a share of 29% in 2025.

By sales channel, the indirect sales segment is likely to grow at a commendable rate during the forecast period.

By frequency, the >1,000 MHz segment is projected to grow at a growth rate of 12.2% from 2026 to 2032.

By application, the utility detection segment is expected to dominate the market with 23% share in 2025.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of 12.2% between 2026 and 2032.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74332617

The major factors driving the ground penetrating radar market include increasing investments in underground utility mapping, infrastructure modernization, and non-destructive testing activities across construction, transportation, and municipal sectors. The adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered data interpretation, 3D imaging, GIS integration, and digital twin platforms is accelerating due to their ability to improve subsurface visibility, enhance decision-making, and optimize asset management. These technological advancements support accurate utility detection, predictive infrastructure maintenance, and reduced excavation risks across highways, railways, airports, and urban infrastructure projects. In addition, the growing integration of ground penetrating radar (GPR) solutions with smart city initiatives, BIM workflows, and geospatial intelligence platforms is accelerating commercialization and large-scale deployment. Continuous improvements in antenna technologies, multi-channel systems, autonomous inspection solutions, and cloud-based data analytics are further enhancing operational efficiency, reducing project complexity, and driving widespread adoption of ground penetrating radar systems globally.

1–10 meters segment to hold the largest share of the ground penetrating radar market in 2032.

By depth capability, the 1–10 meters segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2032. The segment's dominance is attributed to its broad applicability across underground utility detection, transportation infrastructure inspection, municipal asset mapping, and construction projects, where most buried assets and structural elements are located within this depth range. GPR systems operating at 1–10 meters provide an optimal balance between penetration depth and imaging resolution, enabling accurate identification of utilities, voids, pipelines, and subsurface anomalies. Increasing investments in smart cities, railway modernization, and aging infrastructure rehabilitation are further accelerating demand for these systems. In addition, growing adoption of non-destructive testing practices and utility damage prevention initiatives is encouraging transportation authorities, municipalities, and engineering firms to deploy GPR solutions for efficient asset management and maintenance planning, strengthening the leadership of the 1–10 meters segment in the global market.

>1,000 MHz segment to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032.

By frequency, the >1,000 MHz segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the ground penetrating radar industry during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for high-resolution subsurface imaging in applications such as concrete inspection, bridge deck assessment, forensic investigations, and cultural heritage preservation. High-frequency GPR systems provide superior image clarity and precision, making them ideal for non-destructive testing and structural evaluation. These systems are increasingly being adopted across construction, transportation, and municipal infrastructure projects to support maintenance, rehabilitation, and safety initiatives. Additionally, advancements in antenna technology, AI-powered interpretation software, and 3D visualization capabilities are improving inspection accuracy and operational efficiency, positioning the >1,000 MHz segment as a key growth area within the global market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=74332617

Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest rate in the ground penetrating radar market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032. Rapid infrastructure development, large-scale investments in transportation networks, utilities, and smart city projects are driving the demand for GPR solutions. Rapid urbanization and growing construction activities are creating the need for efficient underground utility mapping, non-destructive testing, and infrastructure inspection technologies. Additionally, highly populated countries, such as China and India, along with strong government initiatives supporting railway modernization, metro expansion, and resilient infrastructure development, are accelerating GPR adoption. Continuous investments in digital infrastructure management, increasing awareness of utility damage prevention, and growing deployment of GIS- and digital twin-enabled asset management systems are further strengthening the region's leadership in the global market.

Key Players

Key companies in the ground penetrating radar companies include Hexagon AB (Sweden), SPX Technologies/GSSI (US), Hilti (Liechtenstein), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Chemring Group PLC (UK), Screening Eagle Technologies (Switzerland), US Radar, Inc. (US), Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (Japan), Guideline Geo AB (Sweden), and Subsite Electronics (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=74332617

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Data Center Battery Market by UPS (<100 kWh, 100-500 kWh, 500 kWh-1 MWh, >1 MWh), BESS (<1 MWh, 1-30 MWh, >30 MWh), Battery Type (Li-ion, Lead-acid, Sodium-ion, Flow Battery), Data Center (Enterprise, Hyperscale, Colocation) - Global Forecast to 2032

Optical Circuit Switches Market by Switching Technology (MEMS, Liquid Crystal, Silicon Photonics), Port Configuration (Low Port, Medium Port, High Port), and Application (Intra Data Centers, Telecommunications Networks) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ground-penetrating-radar-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ground-penetrating-radar.asp