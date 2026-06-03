Expansion Driven by Client Feedback

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the leading procurement intelligence partner for thousands of organizations across the globe, today announced the expansion of its Spend Cube portfolio with the launch of two new strategic procurement categories, MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) and Employee Benefits.

Green Cabbage Announces the Launch of Two New Spend Cubes: MRO and Employee Benefits

The expansion comes directly from conversations with Green Cabbage clients during the company's annual customer conference in April, Cabbage World, where clients expressed a desire to leverage Green Cabbage's expertise across additional areas of spend. In response, Green Cabbage moved quickly to develop comprehensive solutions that further strengthen its position as a true one-stop shop for procurement and vendor management.

"At Cabbage World, our clients told us they wanted Green Cabbage to bring the same value, visibility, and savings opportunities to even more areas of their business," said MVK, Chief Client Officer at Green Cabbage. "Those conversations sparked the creation of these new Spend Cubes. Our customers challenged us to expand our offerings, and we responded quickly. The launch of MRO and Employee Benefits reinforces our commitment to becoming the single procurement partner our clients can rely on across major spend categories."

Introducing the MRO Spend Cube

Green Cabbage's new MRO Spend Cube is designed to help clients better manage critical facility infrastructure and operational maintenance needs through strategic sourcing, supplier management, and nationwide service coverage.

The MRO Spend Cube includes:

Commercial Roofing- Comprehensive roofing solutions including inspections, preventative maintenance, repairs, emergency response, replacements, warranty management, and capital project support.

Paving- End-to-end pavement management services including asphalt repair, concrete work, sealcoating, striping, parking lot maintenance, and capital improvement projects.

HVAC- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions including preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, equipment replacement, controls management, energy optimization, and system upgrades.

Through the consolidation of these services within a dedicated Spend Cube, clients gain improved visibility, supplier accountability, operational consistency, and opportunities for significant cost savings.

Introducing the Employee Benefits Spend Cube

Green Cabbage is also expanding beyond traditional operational procurement categories with the launch of its new Employee Benefits Spend Cube, helping organizations optimize employee-focused programs while improving administrative efficiency and cost management.

The Employee Benefits Spend Cube includes:

Health & Medical Benefits- Medical, dental, and vision insurance administration and management solutions designed to support employee health while controlling costs.

Employee Wellness Services- Programs focused on employee wellbeing, including fitness initiatives, mental health resources, wellness programs, and engagement solutions.

Insurance & Risk Management- Comprehensive employee insurance offerings including life insurance, disability insurance, supplemental insurance, and risk management solutions.

Employee Pension Plans- Retirement-focused services including pension plan administration, 401(k) management, and retirement program support.

These offerings help organizations streamline employee benefits procurement, enhance the employee experience, and capitalize on Green Cabbage's extensive supplier network and sourcing expertise in an otherwise complex and fragmented market.

"Our mission has always been to help clients simplify procurement while delivering measurable value," said Michael Cadieux, Vice President of Operations, Marketing & Travel at Green Cabbage. "The launch of MRO and represents another major step in that journey. These are categories our clients asked us to help manage, and we're excited to provide solutions that bring greater efficiency, stronger supplier partnerships, and meaningful savings. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on helping clients solve more challenges through a single trusted procurement partner."

The launch of the MRO and Benefits Spend Cubes marks another milestone in Green Cabbage's ongoing expansion strategy and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive procurement solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, Travel & Expense, AI, MRO and Employee Benefits spend through our Harvest Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence in as little as 24 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, training and more.

For more information about Green Cabbage's MRO and Employee Benefits Spend Cubes, contact your Green Cabbage representative or visit www.green-cabbage.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Fochler, Head of Marketing (alex.fochler@greencabbage.com) \

www.green-cabbage.com

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