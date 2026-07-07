Gravity Game Unite Launches 2nd Open Beta Test for PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global game company Gravity, has officially launched the 2nd Open Beta Test (OBT2) for the PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global.

The 2nd OBT runs from July 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM to July 15, 2026 at 7:59 AM (Malaysian Time) and is available to players in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. This test builds on feedback from the first OBT, with notable improvements in content quality, localization, and service stability.

2nd Open Beta Test for PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global

During this phase, players can test several major new features, including:

Get Poring : A delightful linked game where players collect and nurture unique Porings that can be transferred into Ragnarok Zero: Global as their pet companion.

: A delightful linked game where players collect and nurture unique Porings that can be transferred into as their pet companion. RO Factory : The first User-Generated Content (UGC) system in Ragnarok history, allowing players to create custom cosmetic footprints and share them with the global community.

: The first User-Generated Content (UGC) system in Ragnarok history, allowing players to create custom cosmetic footprints and share them with the global community. MVP Raid: Exciting party-based raids against powerful MVP bosses, offering valuable loot and quest-linked rewards.

Get Poring continues to generate significant interest, with the game receiving a high volume of inquiries from players eager to explore the new pet companion experience. Similarly, RO Factory saw extremely strong demand, reaching its initial 100-participant capacity almost immediately after registrations opened. Gravity Game Unite is actively working to open additional slots as quickly as possible to accommodate the overwhelming response.

A variety of community events have also been prepared to celebrate the 2nd OBT:

Complete pre-registration for both games to receive a Rare Poring Egg in Get Poring.

in Get Poring. Reach maximum level during the 2nd OBT to earn a Valhalla Pass for transferring nurtured Porings into the world of Ragnarok Zero: Global.

for transferring nurtured Porings into the world of Ragnarok Zero: Global. Daily attendance checks on the 2nd OBT website rewarding 20,000 Free Kafra Points per day.

per day. Level milestone rewards including Wings of Fly and growth support items.

Bug reporting event offering an Infinite Wings of Fly Box for valid submissions with screenshots.

for valid submissions with screenshots. Additional activities such as SNS spot checks and community surveys.

Players can participate immediately by registering on the official website and downloading the PC client. Pre-registration for the game is also open.

Official Links:

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