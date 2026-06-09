Graphwise Achieves ISO 42001 - Sets the Gold Standard for Compliant Enterprise AI

Reinforces its commitment to responsible AI management and governance for its Graph RAG solution

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This recognizes Graphwise's ability to proactively identify and mitigate AI-related risks, enabling enterprises to overcome the critical challenge of harnessing the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) without compromising safety, transparency, and legal accountability.

According to a recent Stanford HAI 2026 AI Index Report, responsible AI is not keeping pace with AI capability and while models are advancing, they are hitting severe roadblocks in real-world reliability and agentic deployment. The number of AI-related incidents is increasing, while organizations' confidence in handling these incidents has noticeably dropped. In fact, 62% of leaders now cite security and risk concerns as the primary barrier to scaling agentic AI.

"The era of 'blind' generative AI is over and enterprises today recognized that they must anchor their systems in semantic truth. ISO 42001 is quickly becoming the defining global standard for responsible AI, providing organizations with a structured framework to ensure the ethical, transparent, and well-governed development, and use of artificial intelligence," said Andreas Koller, VP Infrastructure and Information Security, Graphwise. "By aligning our Graph RAG technology with the ISO 42001 standard, Graphwise provides the technical and legal 'trust layer' enterprises need to innovate with confidence."

Traditional RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) often falls short of regulatory standards as well because it relies on flat vector searches that lack context. Graphwise's Graph RAG capabilities combine LLMs with a Semantic Knowledge Graph and include key compliance features such as:

Multi-Hop Reasoning: Unlike keyword searches, Graphwise understands complex relationships, providing more accurate and contextually aware answers.

Deterministic Grounding: Graphwise makes certain that every output is anchored to an organization's proprietary, verified data, virtually eliminating the risk of misinformation.

Audit-Ready Provenance: With Graphwise, every response includes clear citations and a "reasoning path," allowing compliance teams to see exactly why the AI reached its conclusion.

As the first global standard dedicated to AI management, ISO/IEC 42001 provides a framework for governance, risk management, transparency, and accountability across the AI lifecycle and AI solutions providers. Achieving this certification reflects Graphwise's company-wide commitment to responsible AI and its ability to identify and mitigate biases and hallucinations at the architectural level.

The certification also assures the data fueling an organization's Knowledge Graph is handled with the highest standards of quality and lineage which is a core requirement of the EU AI Act's data governance mandates.

To learn more about Graphwise's commitment to security and privacy, visit see:

About Graphwise

Graphwise, enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the recent merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Chris McCoin or Rick Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications. Inc.

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com