Granarium Technologies raises EUR 1 million to commercialise the world's first renewable, affordable supercapacitors for grid stability and industrial reliability

ESPOO, Finland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VTT-originating startup Granarium Technologies is commercialising nanocellulose-based energy storage technology that upcycles waste wood and agro residues for fast-response power storage with significantly lower production costs and environmental impact compared to conventional solutions.

Granarium Technologies (Granarium), a deep-tech energy startup originating from VTT, has raised over EUR 1 million in total funding, comprising a pre-seed round led by BSV Ventures joint by Beamline, with participation from FiBAN (Finnish Business Angels Network), EstBAN and LatBAN.

VTT has transferred the underlying technology and IP to the newly established company. Granarium will use the funding to industrialise its patented renewable supercapacitor technology for grid stabilisation and industrial applications, both increasingly challenged by electrification, renewable integration, and power quality demands.

Grid volatility is increasing across Europe, while EU requirements, including grid codes and resilience frameworks, are tightening. The transition to renewable energy and electrification is creating structural demand for fast-response power storage, with UBS forecasting global energy storage demand to grow by approximately 40% year over year in 2026. Granarium's renewable energy storage technology is built on a nanocellulose-based material platform that binds biocarbon structures for power storage, enabling up to 80% lower production capital expenditure in safe, scalable, and locally producible systems.

"A key structural shift is that storage is no longer just `backup power' - it is becoming core grid infrastructure. Granarium is the perfect addition to our portfolio because the company is solving a massive global challenge in a safe and scalable way. We were also impressed with the company's technology and experience, as well as the capacity to use local raw materials to make the production process sustainable and inexpensive," says Jana Budkovskaja, Partner at BSV Ventures.

The company has secured pilot customers and key value chain partners and is preparing to launch its first pilots within six months of funding, focusing on process industries and continuously running production operations. Initial commercial production will begin at a small industrial scale, with capacity to deliver up to 50 units per year, forming the basis for rapid scale-up through industrial partnerships and international market expansion.

"Our approach supports Europe's strategic goals of reducing dependency on critical raw materials and building local, resilient energy infrastructure. The new technology offers an easily scalable, self-sufficient solution that removes complex logistics chains and enables simple production using locally sourced materials. Deployment is as simple as installing a battery," says Granarium CEO Paula Viinamäki.

Granarium's first-of-its-kind technology can upcycle waste materials to create 100% renewable supercapacitors that store electricity. The system acts as a fast-response layer within energy systems, complementing batteries and addressing short-duration power needs such as grid balancing, frequency response, and industrial power quality. The devices help manage peak loads, improve power quality, and manage distributed power generation.

"Granarium demonstrates how successful technology transfer can turn advanced bio-based materials into real industrial solutions for secure and resilient energy storage," says Atte Virtanen, Vice President, Advanced bio-based materials at VTT.

"We are not just improving existing solutions but redefining how power storage can be built and utilized. Compared to lithium-based energy storage devices that utilise finite resources, our devices are far more environmentally sustainable as they derive from local and self-sufficient renewable carbon sources, and lower in cost to produce compared to battery gigafactory investments," says Otto-Ville Kaukoniemi, CTO at Granarium.

Granarium originated from VTT with strong, granted patents and validated technology (TRL5). The team combines expertise in materials science, energy systems, industrial scale-up, and commercialisation. In the future, the innovation will enable new concepts, including the use of the device's design freedom to replace the passive elements of EVs to increase battery life.

For additional information:

Media kit with pictures

In the group photo of the Granarium Technologies team: Vesa Kunnari, Paula Viinamäki and Otto-Ville Kaukoniemi.

Granarium Technologies Oy

Paula Viinamäki, CEO

+358 40 708 0513, paula.viinamaki@granariumtech.com

www.granariumtech.com

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Atte Virtanen, Vice President

+358 50 577 9770, atte.virtanen@vtt.fi

Further information on VTT:

Paula Bergqvist, Communications Manager

+358 20 722 5161, paula.bergqvist@vtt.fi

www.vttresearch.com

Granarium Technologies Oy

Granarium Technologies Oy develops supercapacitors made from renewable materials for fast power stabilization in industrial and energy systems. The company utilizes forest industry side streams and high-consistency nanocellulose to create scalable, low-emission energy storage materials and devices. Granarium Technologies' technology supports peak power management, power quality, renewable integration, and 24/7 industrial reliability while enabling local, resource-efficient production. For more information, visit www.granariumtech.com

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