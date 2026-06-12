A limited collection brings four cult Tonester shades to four Gozney ovens, transforming live-fire cooking tools into collectible objects

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom and SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gozney, the pioneering pizza oven brand, today unveils a limited design series created in collaboration with Tonester, the cult paint brand founded by Tony Piloseno — four signature Tonester paint shades reimagined across four Gozney ovens. The collection launches exclusively at gozney.com/tonester beginning Monday 15th June 2026, at 9am local time in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Gozney and Tonester Unite Colour and Fire in a Limited Design Series

"Tony has built something around the idea that colour carries meaning, that it has a world attached to it," said Tom Gozney, Founder and CEO of Gozney. "What I admire most is his obsession with getting it right. Tony has a deep-rooted commitment to his craft and an incredible eye for colour, always pushing further until something feels perfect. I have huge respect for founders who carry that kind of singular obsession, regardless of the industry they're in, because it's often what creates the most meaningful experiences for people."

"The way Tony evokes emotion through his paint colours is exactly how I think about the material, form and finish of our ovens," Gozney added. "We're both trying to transform spaces in different ways: Tony through colour and atmosphere, and us through the moments of connection that happen around fire and food. When I saw his shades and held them next to what we were building, something clicked. There's a moment when the fire's lit and the natural light hits the oven and everything just looks right. These four shades amplify that."

The collection is a design conversation between two brands that share a native instinct for colour, material, and form, and a belief that the objects we cook with should carry the same creative weight as the objects we live with. Tonester treats colour as culture: each shade named and with a story. Gozney builds its ovens from the same conviction: that live-fire cooking tools should be beautiful, functional, and made to last.

"We spent a lot of time on which shades belonged with which oven," said Tony Piloseno, Founder and CEO of Tonester. "Each colour was chosen for the specific way it shows up next to fire — ember, shadow, ash and smoke — then matched to a single oven to carry as much weight on an outdoor focal piece as it does on a wall. We both believe the things people use every day should be intentional, and this collection is proof of that."

The limited design series comprises four individually released ovens, available in limited quantities. From Monday, 15th June to Thursday, 18th June, one oven drops per day. There will be no restocks or second runs:

Arc Lite in "High at the Gala" : Gozney's most compact gas oven, finished in Tonester's high-contrast signature shade: designed for evoking emotion in a space without being too bright. Launching Monday, 15 th June 2026, at 9am BST and priced at £349.99 GBP

in : Gozney's most compact gas oven, finished in Tonester's high-contrast signature shade: designed for evoking emotion in a space without being too bright. Launching Monday, 15 June 2026, at 9am BST and priced at £349.99 GBP Tread in "Car Coat" : The portable Tread oven is coated in a warm, finish-forward stone brown that reads differently in every light. Launching Tuesday, 16 th June 2026, at 9am BST and priced at £499.99 GBP

in : The portable Tread oven is coated in a warm, finish-forward stone brown that reads differently in every light. Launching Tuesday, 16 June 2026, at 9am BST and priced at £499.99 GBP Arc XL in "London House" : Gozney's high performing Arc XL comes in a deep, rich navy blue: an architectural shade built for texture and depth. Launching Wednesday 17 th June, 2026 at 9am BST and priced at £799.99 GBP

in : Gozney's high performing Arc XL comes in a deep, rich navy blue: an architectural shade built for texture and depth. Launching Wednesday 17 June, 2026 at 9am BST and priced at £799.99 GBP Dome XL (Gen 2) in "Black Orange": The flagship Dome XL (Gen 2) is draped in the most iconic Tonester shade: a sophisticated, bold, heat-anchored colour that belongs next to fire. Launching Thursday, 18th June, 2026 at 9am BST and priced at £2,499.99 GBP

The Gozney x Tonester limited design series launches exclusively at gozney.com/tonester beginning Monday, 15th June 2026. One oven drops per day through Thursday, 18th June 2026. Ovens will be available for sale in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

For more information, contact press@gozney.com or natalie@s2hcommunication.com.

About Gozney:

Gozney is redefining the culture of live-fire cooking through its bold designs, culinary innovation, and community. Founded by Tom Gozney in 2010, the pioneering brand established a new outdoor cooking category with their multi-award-winning pizza ovens combining a relentless focus on design and an inspired aesthetic with commercial-grade performance and intuitive ease of use for professional chefs and home cooks alike. Backed by more than 200 design patents and registrations, Gozney's designs offer unparalleled durability and have been expertly engineered to provide the ultimate live-fire cooking experience. Gozney has been recognized by several globally renowned awards including TIME's Best Inventions, the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, as well as named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at www.gozney.com.

About Tonester Paints:

Based in Florida, Tonester Paints is a homegrown paint brand founded by Tony Piloseno, an artistic visionary whose journey began with viral paint-mixing videos on TikTok. Originally from Ohio, Tony's hypnotic colour creations captivated millions, inspiring a global community of colour lovers and creatives. In 2021, he launched Tonester and turned his passion into a purpose-driven business. Built on creativity, authenticity, and community, Tonester offers top-quality paints designed to inspire, from DIYers and professional artists to interior designers and homeowners. Each shade is developed with Tony's personal touch and a commitment to colour that tells a story.

Tonester has extended its presence beyond the United States, debuting at Paris Design Week 2024 as part of DAYBED at the Hôtel de la Marine, a bold, immersive installation imagined by Univers Uchronia. In January 2025, the brand was selected for Maison&Objet's Best of Hospitality exhibition, where its vibrant palette brought emotion and energy to the guest experience. And most recently, the American paint brand completed an exhibition during the 2025 Milan Design Week. Tonester can now be seen in showrooms from New York City (Maison Bowery) to Paris (Veronese Paris), further cementing its footprint in the global design world. With an eye for collaboration and a heart for storytelling, Tonester continues to push the boundaries of how colour connects us. Follow along @TonesterPaints or visit www.tonesterpaints.com.

Contact and Assets:

press@gozney.com or natalie@s2hcommunication.com

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