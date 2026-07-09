GMH Gruppe's Open-Die Forging Group Brings Together Schmiedewerke Gröditz, Kind & Co. and Buderus Edelstahl for Die Casting China 2026

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Die Casting China 2026 in Shanghai, Schmiedewerke Gröditz, Kind & Co. and Buderus Edelstahl will present their combined capabilities for high-pressure die casting applications for the first time as part of GMH Gruppe's Open-Die Forging Group.

"China is one of the world's most important markets for die casting and advanced manufacturing. By combining the strengths of our three specialist companies, we offer customers integrated solutions from a single source." — Dr. Alexander Becker, CEO, GMH Gruppe (PRNewsfoto/GMH Gruppe) A forged tool steel block is removed from the heat treatment furnace at Schmiedewerke Gröditz, Germany. Together with Kind & Co. and Buderus Edelstahl, the company will present its complementary expertise for high-pressure die casting applications at Die Casting China 2026 as part of GMH Gruppe's Open-Die Forging Group. (PRNewsfoto/GMH Gruppe)

As structural casting and giga-casting applications continue to evolve, die casting manufacturers face increasing demands on tool life, process stability and productivity. Together, the three companies offer customers access to a broad value chain spanning steel production, remelting, forging, heat treatment, machining and technical application support. This integrated approach provides broader material expertise, coordinated manufacturing processes, reliable quality and long-term supply security from a single source.

For many customers in China, Schmiedewerke Gröditz is already a trusted partner for industrial-scale supply of standard and ESR-remelted die casting grades, forged and semi-finished materials. Kind & Co. is also recognized among die casting professionals for its expertise in premium and remelted tool steels for demanding tooling applications. Buderus Edelstahl contributes advanced machining capabilities and production-ready solutions that help reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency.

For die casting applications, the combined portfolio ranges from premium-quality standard 5% CrMoV grades such as 1.2343 (H11) and 1.2344 (H13), available in both airmelted and ESR-remelted condition, to performance-optimized tool steel grades developed to meet the demanding requirements of modern die casting applications, including heat-checking resistance, toughness and wear resistance. Customers also benefit from extensive expertise in the heat treatment of large dies and moulds, supported by Kind & Co.'s in-house vacuum heat treatment capabilities for large dimensions.

The three companies now operate within the Open-Die Forging Group of GMH Gruppe, bringing together complementary expertise in metallurgy, forging, machining and application engineering to support customers with integrated solutions across the entire value chain.

"China is one of the world's most important markets for die casting and advanced manufacturing," says Dr. Alexander Becker, CEO of GMH Gruppe. "By combining the strengths of Schmiedewerke Gröditz, Kind & Co. and Buderus Edelstahl, we can offer customers a broader portfolio of high-quality tool steel solutions, technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities from a single source. Our goal is to help customers improve tool life, increase productivity and benefit from the quality and reliability associated with German steelmaking."

Visitors are invited to meet the team at Die Casting China 2026 in Shanghai and learn how integrated German tool steel and forging expertise can support the next generation of die casting applications.



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