Glodon and RICS Sign MoU to Advance Trusted Digital Transformation and Professional Capability Development in the Global Construction Industry

SHENZHEN, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2026, Glodon Company Limited ("Glodon") and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Global Smart Construction Forum of the 2026 Digital Engineering Summit. The two parties will cooperate in areas including digital transformation in construction, application of professional standards, digital technology practices, talent development, and international exchange, with the shared goal of supporting a more efficient, trusted, and sustainable global construction industry.

Tony Osude, Chief Market Delivery Officer of RICS, and Liu Qian, Director of Glodon, attended the ceremony and signed the MoU on behalf of the two parties. Wataru Matsumoto, Vice President of Glodon, and Rebecca Lu, Chief Representative of RICS China, also attended the signing ceremony.

RICS is a globally recognized professional body dedicated to advancing international standards, professional competence, and industry best practice across land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure. As a global digital building platform service provider, Glodon has long been committed to the digital transformation of the construction industry, supporting the application of BIM, AI, digital platform capabilities, and other technologies across the full lifecycle of engineering and construction projects. The partnership is built on a shared vision for the long-term development, digital transformation, and professional capability enhancement of the global construction industry.

Under the MoU, the two parties will combine RICS's strengths in international professional standards, industry networks, and professional capability development with Glodon's expertise in digital construction, BIM, AI, and industry data applications. Together, they will explore collaboration in industry research and insights, professional capability building, digital technology application, and international exchange, promoting the integration of professional standards and digital technologies in real-world construction practices.

Tony Osude said: "We see great potential in this partnership and are excited about what RICS and Glodon can achieve together. The transformation of construction is not only about integrating technology into workflows, but also about the human dimension, including skills, professional judgement, and the development of future professionals. RICS has recently released an AI standard for construction, and we want standards to keep pace with technology so that the industry can use technology responsibly and maintain public trust. Through this partnership with Glodon, we look forward to bringing together technology, professional standards, and talent development to create more opportunities for individuals and companies, while improving productivity and effectiveness across the industry."

Liu Qian said: "The digital transformation of the construction industry is moving from tool adoption to workflow transformation, capability upgrading, and ecosystem collaboration. RICS has long played an important role in advancing international professional standards and professional capability development, while Glodon continues to build capabilities in digital construction, BIM, AI, and platform-based solutions. The signing of this MoU marks an important starting point for long-term cooperation between the two parties in addressing shared challenges in the global construction industry. Glodon looks forward to working with RICS to explore how professional standards and digital technologies can be integrated into real business scenarios, enabling technology innovation to better support industry efficiency, professional capability development, and sustainable growth."

Looking ahead, Glodon and RICS will continue to deepen cooperation and promote the coordinated development of digital technologies, professional standards, and industry practice. Through this partnership, the two parties aim to support continued progress in standardization, digitalization, intelligent transformation, and talent development across the construction industry, bringing new momentum to the transformation and upgrading of the global built environment sector.