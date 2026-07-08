Globant and Vercel Forge Strategic Alliance to Take Enterprises from Agentic AI to Full Production with AI Pods

Globant's signature AI Pods can now ship AI-built applications natively to Vercel in one click, turning multi-month projects into same-week experiences making ROI visible almost immediately.

Globant is also launching Vercel-powered AI Pods — specialized agentic service units that design, develop, and modernize enterprise digital products on Next.js, offering record-time migration of legacy frontends.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a global company that delivers AI-native services to turn AI ambition into measurable business performance, today announced a multi-year strategic alliance with Vercel, the leading platform for building and running modern websites, applications, and agents, and the creator of Next.js.

Globant & Vercel Partnership

Enterprises can now benefit from Globant's signature AI Pods, specialized agent-orchestrated service units, and AI-built applications deployed directly to Vercel, streamlining the path beyond agentic workflow to production without the friction of traditional deployment cycles.

This collaboration addresses a recurring bottleneck for enterprise technology leaders: the gap between building something and actually getting it live, secure, and ready to scale for real users. With this new offering, the same AI process that creates the solution also launches it —returning a secure, live web address in minutes. For enterprise customers, this offering turns multi-month projects into same-week experiences, without leaving the platform, making AI ROI visible almost immediately.

Globant is introducing a new line of AI Pods dedicated to modernizing older websites and applications. Built on Vercel, they redesign and rebuild enterprise digital products to be faster, more reliable, and ready for AI — in a fraction of the usual time.

Through this alliance, enterprise customers will benefit from:

AI-Powered Modern Web Development: Specialized AI Pods that design, build, and optimize digital products on Vercel — fast, reliable, and ready to integrate AI from day one.

Record-Time Modernization: AI-accelerated upgrades that move outdated websites and apps onto modern technology, reducing time-to-market and ongoing maintenance costs.

One-Click Go-Live: From idea to a live, production-ready application on Vercel's platform—purpose-built for AI and optimized to load fast for users anywhere in the world.

"At Globant, our AI Pods model is built on the principle that the best outcomes come from combining world-class technology with expert human supervision. Partnering with Vercel gives our clients access to the gold standard in front-end infrastructure — and the agility to build, migrate, and scale AI-native digital products without compromise," said Martín Migoya, CEO and co-founder of Globant.

"Globant's AI Pods model brings exactly the kind of structured, expert-led deployment that Vercel's platform is built to power intelligently, at scale. Together, we're enabling enterprises to modernize their stack and ship AI-native applications faster, with the reliability and performance their users expect," said Guillermo Rauch, Founder and CEO of Vercel.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention and our subscription-based AI Pods we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,500 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Vercel

Vercel is the agentic infrastructure company. As the team behind Next.js, AI SDK, and v0, Vercel is the platform where humans and AI agents build, ship, and scale software together. Vercel is trusted by OpenAI, Ramp, Supreme, and millions of developers worldwide to ship what's next. Learn more at vercel.com.