Global entertainment and media advertising revenues to hit US$1.4 trillion in 2030 - as global box office continues recovery: PwC

Global entertainment and media advertising revenues surpassed US$1 trillion in 2025 and is projected to hit $1.4 trillion in 2030

Global box office projected to continue recovery and edge near pre-pandemic highs in 2030, while streamers look to consolidation and bundling amid subscription fatigue

AI-powered hyper-personalisation to see advertising emerge as key growth engine for global E&M industry and segments including streaming

In-person experiences including live music and trade shows see significant growth

Online betting and gambling revenues to double by 2030, surpassing global cinema revenues

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The global entertainment and media (E&M) industry will hit US$4.2 trillion in revenues in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%, as AI-powered advertising and in-person, live experiences power growth in the industry, according to PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026-30, released today.

The outlook, which charts global growth across 12 E&M sectors and 53 countries and territories, finds the expansion will see $600 billion in new revenues in 2030, overwhelmingly driven by digital ecosystems.

Global advertising revenues to hit US$1.4 trillion in 2030 as AI powers hyper-personalised, creative content

Advertising is projected to remain the fastest growing E&M segment analysed in the report.

Of the three major E&M segments analysed – connectivity, advertising, consumer – advertising is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR and eclipse consumer spending in 2026 (which is expected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR).

By comparison, connectivity – what people pay for internet access and the largest by revenue of the three segments – is projected to slow through 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from $1.3 trillion in 2025 to $1.5 trillion in 2030.

Advertising spend surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time in 2025 and is projected to hit $1.4 trillion in 2030 as AI-powered, real-time hyper-personalisation enables more targeted advertising solutions, commanding a higher cost-per-thousand (CPM).

Within advertising, the global internet advertising market – which includes all digital spend across social, video and more – alone accelerated by 12.2% in 2025 to reach $755.6 billion and is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through the forecast period.

Bart Spiegel, Global Entertainment & Media Sector Leader, PwC, said: "Advertising continues to remain a powerhouse driving the global entertainment and media industry's revenues – and it will play an increasingly greater role as AI-powered hyper-personalisation transforms engagement with end-users. Amid heightened industry competition and growing digital ecosystems, market players must be thinking about their service offerings – bundling packaged options for price conscious consumers, and providing tailored, in-person premium experiences that consumers continue to demand."

Asia-Pacific to drive global box office recovery, while streamers look to consolidation and bundled packages to drive growth amid subscription fatigue

Continuing its post-pandemic recovery, global box office revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach $39.5 billion by 2030 – as it continues to regain ground lost in the pandemic.

Regionally, recovery remains uneven, with Asia-Pacific leading growth from $13.8 billion in 2025 to ~$17 billion by 2030 (4.3% CAGR), followed by EMEA from $8.6 billion to ~$10.1 billion (3.3% CAGR) and North America from $8.7bn to ~$9.9bn (2.8% CAGR). These revenue increases are driven by pricing as cinema admissions, by comparison, are projected to increase globally at a modest 1% CAGR.

Looking at streaming – also known as OTT (Over-The-Top) – revenue is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR. However, the pace of growth is projected to slow in mature markets as 'subscription fatigue' sets in.

As a result, greater consolidation, multi-package bundling, and partnership activity is expected to accelerate. And as platforms continue to expand ad-supported tiers and monetization models, advertising will play a greater role in OTT. Currently at 19.4% of revenues, OTT ads are projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR so that by 2030 they will represent 22.6% of the segment's revenues.

As consumers increasingly source content real-time and on mobile and digital platforms – global traditional TV revenues fell 2.7% in 2025 to $360.5 billion and are projected to continue to fall at a CAGR of -1.1% to $341.2 billion by 2030.

Live experiences continue to see significant demand – with online betting and gambling revenues to double

Through 2030, the report projects continued growth – albeit a slowdown from a post-pandemic high – in content experiences centred on live, immersive, "shared reality" experiences. These include cinema, live music, out-of-home and trade shows – which are collectively projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to $294 billion.

The global music, radio and podcasts market is projected to grow from $125.5 billion in 2025 to $145.1 billion in 2030. Streaming will remain the largest component in 2030, at $56.6 billion. Live music, which will grow at a 2.1% CAGR, will top $41.5 billion in 2030.

Trade shows and experience-led business festivals are becoming a booming industry, roughly the same size of live music on a global basis – and growing more rapidly. Spending on exhibiting at these events generated $38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR through 2030 to $44.6 billion.

One of the most powerful trends has been the rise in online betting and gambling – now a larger segment than cinema. A new area of the Outlook – across the ten markets studied, gross online regulated gambling revenue (GGR) more than doubled between 2021-25 from $37.1 billion in 2021 to $79.5 billion in 2025. The growth is projected to continue, with total GGR reaching $119.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Notes to Editors

About PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026-30

The PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2026-30 is an annual report covering the industry, and this year, covers a total of 53 countries and territories. Twelve E&M segments are covered, including: traditional TV; OTT video; mixed reality; internet connectivity and data consumption; newspapers, consumer magazines and books; OOH; business-to-business; video games and esports; cinema; music, radio and podcasts; internet advertising; and online betting, this year a new category explored. Forecasts for segments are developed using a number of third-party data sets. You can learn more about the full report and methodology at www.pwc.com.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

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