GLOBAL DIGNITARIES AND HUMANITARIANS ISSUE URGENT APPEAL FOR PEACE

NEW DELHI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges confronting our world today, from armed conflicts and geopolitical rivalries to deepening ideological divisions, are evident to us all. Their consequences extend far beyond borders, affecting the social fabric and the future of humanity.

Established with the vision of making peace a lived reality rather than merely an aspiration, the International Spiritual Council for Transforming Humanity (ISCTH) serves as a platform where peace is not simply discussed but actively cultivated through dialogue, collaboration, and meaningful action. ISCTH, through this appeal, underscores the urgent need for dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective responsibility in building lasting peace.

Recently, echoing this sentiment, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, also stated, "Today, we need to use every step to reach a peaceful agreement through compromises for long-term peace."

Further reinforcing this collective call by ISCTH, global dignitaries and humanitarians shared exclusive messages with ISCTH for this appeal:

Dr. H. C. Nik Gugger, Member of the Swiss Parliament, shared, "The world is on fire. World leaders must choose dialogue over escalation and nonviolence over retaliation. Dialogue is not weakness. It is the only path forward."

Ján Figeľ, President, FOREF Europe, expressed, "Respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of every human being is the surest path to lasting peace."

Sajeda Shawa, Head – UN OCHA, UAE, adds, "I hope leaders choose dialogue over division, compassion over indifference, and place human dignity at the heart of every decision."

His Holiness the Dalai Lama guides, "Peace begins within each individual. Lasting peace cannot be achieved through force, but through compassion."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, State Secretary of the Holy See, expresses, "There is a need for more voices for peace, more voices against the madness of the arms race, more voices raised in favor of our poorest brothers and sisters."

Among today's prominent voices, this call finds one of its strongest expressions in India. Maitreya Dadashreeji, a supreme spiritual leader and visionary behind ISCTH, offers a compelling appeal: "Divisive, myopic, selfish agendas are becoming increasingly intense as they approach the ultimate decisive end. Remember, the consequences of war threaten not only human civilization but also this planet that has sustained life for billions of years. In no time, we will be exposed to the never-ending human cries for centuries, and the planet will be permanently damaged. It will start limping beyond repair. We are not the owners of this planet. We are its caretakers. Let us act accordingly and protect it. Europe and Asia, home to nearly 70% of the world's population, carry a profound responsibility for humanity's future. Enough of destruction upon our ever-forgiving Mother Earth.

We therefore appeal to Russia and Ukraine to pursue resolution and establish lasting peace, so that together we may strive toward greater achievements for the region and for the world.

For One God, let us come together. For One Earth, let us come together."

The voices of conscience have spoken in their collective appeal. At this defining moment in history, may every decision place the protection of human life, the dignity of all people, and the future of our shared planet above conflict. Let there be peace!

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