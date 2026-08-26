Glean:GO Brings Enterprise AI Leaders to San Francisco: NYSE Content Update

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New York Stock Exchange

26 Aug, 2026, 12:55 GMT

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 26th

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Lattice acquired employee performance firm Pando
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Big East Conference at NYSE on August 25

  • Glean says this week's conference is a 'defining moment for enterprise AI.'
    • Founder and CEO Arvind Jain will join NYSE Live to discuss the biggest challenges across AI.
    • Glean plans to introduce its newest offering, which it says is designed to give users the context needed to delegate complex work.
  • Lattice acquires Pando in efforts to advance AI-native performance.
    • Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin will join NYSE Live to discuss how the deal advances the company's investments in workforce intelligence.
    • Pando Founder and CEO Barbra Gago joined Lattice as Chief Marketing + Strategy officer.
  • Investors await earnings from NYSX holding Nvidia following market close.
    • Analysts expect the chip giants to report EPS of $2.09 and over $92 billion in revenue during its second quarter.
    • Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released fresh PCE and GDP data.

Opening Bell
Optimal Tax Asset Management celebrates that launch of OTAX

Closing Bell
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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