Girl with a Pearl Earring travels to Japan as The Hague strengthens ties on culture and local leadership

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hague's world-renowned Girl with a Pearl Earring is travelling to Japan this week, accompanied by a delegation from the Netherlands. While Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece will take centre stage in Osaka, the visit will also open doors for new cooperation between The Hague's peace and justice ecosystem and Japan.

In Osaka, Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece will take centre stage in the exhibition Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring: Dutch Masterpieces of the 17th Century. The Hague Mayor, Jan Van Zanen, will represent the City of The Hague at the official opening on Thursday.

The Girl's visit is part of a wider mission connecting The Hague with partners across Japan. Here, Van Zanen is meeting Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and the mayors of Osaka and Kyoto, Hideyuki Yokoyama and Koji Matsui. The meetings will focus, among other topics, on the role cities and local governments can play in addressing international challenges.

The programme also includes a visit to the Kyoto Museum for World Peace.

Read more about the programme: https://thehague.com/newsroom/en/news/girl-pearl-earring-travels-japan-the-hague-strengthens-ties-culture-cybersecurity-and-local.

Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka

The 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' will be on display at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka from 21 August to 27 September 2026, alongside eleven other works from the Mauritshuis collection.

The painting rarely leaves The Hague but has previously travelled to Japan during the renovation of the museum between 2012 and 2014. For more information: https://www.mauritshuis.nl/en/press-releases/girl-with-a-pearl-earring-travels-to-japan-while-mauritshuis-is-closed.

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