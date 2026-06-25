Gibson Announces Planned Leadership Transition

President and Chief Executive Officer Cesar Gueikian Moves into Strategic Board of Directors and Advisory Role

Chief Commercial Officer Anne Rohosy Appointed as Interim President & Chief Executive Officer; Board Commences Search for Permanent Successor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson, Inc. (the "Company"), the world's most iconic guitar brand, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Cesar Gueikian has made the decision to step back from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and transition into a new role as strategic advisor to the Board, effective July 31, 2026. In addition to serving as a member of the Board, Gueikian will remain actively involved at Gibson, focusing on his work with the Company's artist community as global artist ambassador and serving as a strategic thought partner to the leadership team. Anne Rohosy, Chief Commercial Officer, will serve as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer while the Board works with a leading executive search firm to identify a permanent successor.

"For 13 years, Cesar has poured his passion, creativity, and relentless commitment into Gibson. On behalf of the Board, we thank Cesar for his transformative leadership and the important role he has played in rebuilding the foundation of the Company," said Nat Zilkha, Executive Chairman of Gibson's Board of Directors. "Cesar came to us ready to step back from the day-to-day operating role and focus his energy where he has always been most passionate – working directly with artists and being close to the music. We are grateful that he will remain part of the Gibson family through his continued service as a Board member, strategic advisor, and artist ambassador."

"Gibson is part of my DNA. It has been the honor of my life to help lead Gibson and to work alongside the people who bring this Company to life every day," said Gueikian. "Gibson is something special – to musicians, to fans, to everyone who has ever picked up a guitar and felt that connection. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together: our team, our culture, our artists, and our global community of artists and fans. I hope to have left a legacy that will be remembered in Gibson's history as a progressive era. I have enormous confidence in Anne and in the future of this Company, and I look forward to my next chapter as a shareholder, Board member, and artist ambassador. Gibson's best years are still ahead, and I'm excited to be part of what this Company will go on to achieve."

"Gibson means so much to musicians and music lovers around the world, and I am honored to step into this role at such an important moment for the Company," added Rohosy. "I have spent my time here focused on how we connect with our customers and grow the Gibson name — and that focus does not change. I look forward to working closely with Cesar, the Board, and our leadership team to ensure continuity and build on the strong foundation already in place."

Zilkha continued, "Anne is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of Gibson, our brands, our customers, and our people. She has an outstanding record of building global businesses, developing strong teams and connecting iconic brands with consumers around the world, and the Board has full confidence in her ability to support a smooth transition."

During his tenure, Gueikian championed a quality–and product–first mentality and strengthened the Company's relationship with its artist community, building connections across genres and generations. His leadership deepened collaboration with artists worldwide. Reflecting on Gueikian's impact on the brand and its creative partners, guitarist, songwriter, and producer SLASH said:

"Cesar played a key role in revamping Gibson over a decade ago. He reintroduced quality, integrity, and passion into the business and strove to preserve the legacy and image of the brand. He reinvigorated the staff and the technicians, and it was really exciting to see. Cesar put the guitars first: how they're made, how they look, what makes them great, and kept that as the paramount focus of Gibson. It has been pretty amazing."

About Anne Rohosy:

Anne Rohosy joined Gibson in 2021 and advanced to Chief Commercial Officer in 2025, where she now oversees the Company's global commercial strategy across wholesale, direct–to–consumer, and retail channels. Her leadership has strengthened growth trajectories and expanded the brand's global footprint. Previously, she served as Chief Human Resources and Impact Officer and as Managing Director of Gibson Amplifiers, steering organizational transformation, elevating people, and culture initiatives, and reinvigorating the Company's iconic amplifier division.

With more than 30 years of experience at global brands including Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc., Rohosy brings deep expertise in brand building, P&L management, and sales and marketing operations. She has held President and EVP roles overseeing multi-billion-dollar businesses, driven strategic growth across the Americas and Europe, and led global market expansions. She also contributes her expertise through board and advisory positions in consumer products and technology.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

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Libby Coffey

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LCoffey@primeprgroup.com

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