GHIT Fund Invests Approx. JPY 140 Million in a Portable Rapid Diagnostic System for Ebola Disease in a Joint Project Between Osaka Metropolitan University, K.K. DNAFORM, and INRB

TOKYO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund announced today an investment of JPY 140 million (approximately USD 862,000) in a project to develop a portable rapid diagnostic system for Ebola disease. The system is being jointly developed by Osaka Metropolitan University, K.K. DNAFORM (DNAFORM), and the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The project aims to advance rapid diagnostic technologies in response to Ebola outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

This investment covers approved early development milestones, including prototype development and performance validation for Bundibugyo virus detection, and supports preparations for future clinical evaluation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Bundibugyo Virus Outbreak and Key Challenges

On May 16, 2026 (Geneva time; May 17, Japan time), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. In affected areas, rapid testing of suspected cases is critical to support appropriate isolation, contact tracing, and timely care. In resource-limited settings, there is an urgent need for point-of-care (POC) testing that can be performed close to patients without requiring advanced laboratory infrastructure.

The GHIT Fund's Investment Project

On May 22, 2026, the GHIT Fund immediately initiated a landscape assessment and information exchange and opened a call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to identify promising product development efforts. It also accepted applications for Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and POC diagnostic development for filovirus infections, including Ebola disease, under the existing RFP framework. After an expedited review involving rigorous evaluation, the GHIT Fund made the decision to invest in this project. The investment is intended to accelerate early development milestones in line with the 100-Day Mission*1, which aims to deploy medical countermeasures (MCMs), such as diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, within 100 days of the identification of a pandemic threat. The GHIT Fund's investment has accelerated early-stage milestones on the path toward achieving this goal.

This project leverages GenPad*2, a portable isothermal nucleic acid amplification platform developed by DNAFORM. This platform does not require large instruments and is designed for use in outbreak settings where access to stable power and laboratory infrastructure is limited. The project will use this portable platform to develop and evaluate a POC testing system for Ebola disease. By combining Osaka Metropolitan University's global research network, DNAFORM's GenPad technology, and INRB's infrastructure for responding to emerging infectious diseases, the collaboration is expected to support the response to the current Bundibugyo virus outbreak and strengthen preparedness for future Ebola disease outbreaks.

For a more detailed overview of the product's development, please refer to the press release by Osaka Metropolitan University and DNAFORM.

https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/info/omu-news/entry-116440.html

GHIT Fund June 17, 2026, Press Release

GHIT Fund Kick-Started Emergency Product Development Support for Ebola Disease Outbreak Caused by Bundibugyo Virus

https://www.ghitfund.org/newsroom/press/detail/553/en

GHIT-RFP-TRP-2026-001: Pandemic Preparedness and Response Award

https://www.ghitfund.org/applyforfunding/trppast/en

1 100-Day Mission

The "100-Day Mission" is an ambitious global health initiative launched in 2021, backed by the G7 and G20. Its primary objective is to prepare the world for future pandemic threats by ensuring that safe, effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics can be developed and made globally available within 100 days of a new pathogen being identified.

2 With support from the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency's National Security Technology Research Promotion Fund, DNAFORM has developed platform technologies to enable GenPad cartridges for detecting unknown pathogens to be developed, manufactured, and shipped within 40 days of an outbreak of an emerging or imported infectious disease. In this project, these technologies will be applied to rapidly develop a prototype testing kit for detecting Bundibugyo virus.

*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD 1 = JPY 162.39, the approximate exchange rate on June 30, 2026.

The GHIT Fund is a Japan-based international public-private partnership (PPP) fund that was formed between the Government of Japan, multiple pharmaceutical companies, the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The GHIT Fund invests in and manages an R&D portfolio of development partnerships aimed at addressing neglected diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases, which afflict the world's vulnerable and underserved populations. In collaboration with global partners, the GHIT Fund mobilizes Japanese industry, academia, and research institutes to create new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics for malaria, tuberculosis, and neglected tropical diseases.

https://www.ghitfund.org/

For more information, contact:

Preeti Singh at +1-703-862-2515 or psingh@burness.com

Eriko Mugitani at +81-36441-2032 or eriko.mugitani@ghitfund.org