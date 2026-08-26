Gentoo Media publishes Q2 2026 Interim Report and revises full-year guidance

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: G2M) publishes its Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026 and revises full-year guidance

Q2 2026 highlights

Revenue of EUR 22.9 (25.0) million, down 9% year-over-year

EBITDA before special items increased 5% to EUR 8.9 (8.4) million, with the margin expanding to 39% (34%)

Player intake reached 101,900 FTDs, while value of deposits increased 6% year-over-year to a record EUR 207 million

Operating cash flow was EUR 6.4 million, including EUR 2.0 million of accelerated supplier payments

Net interest-bearing debt decreased to EUR 112.2 (122.8) million, with the leverage ratio improving to 2.58x (2.99x)

Full-year 2026 guidance revised to revenue of EUR 97–100 (105-115) million, EBITDA before special items of EUR 44–47 (49-54) million and operating cash flow of EUR 32–36 (37-41) million

The Board and management are evaluating a range of refinancing alternatives, including a new bond and private debt structures. The market will be updated no later than 1 October 2026.

"Q2 demonstrated continued operational progress despite revenue coming in below our expectations. Player intake increased quarterly, deposits reached a record level and our structurally lower cost base supported a 39% EBITDA margin. Our priority for the second half is clear: converting stronger player activity into revenue growth while continuing to deleverage and de-risk the business," says Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media.

Presentation of the report

Gentoo Media will present the Q2 2026 Interim Report via live webcast today, 26 August 2026, at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session hosted by Hjalmar Ahlberg of Redeye.

Live webcast: https://www.redeye.se/events/1169852/live-q-gentoo-media-8

The full Interim Report is available at https://www.gentoomedia.com/reports-presentations/ and via Cision.

For further information, please contact

Sebastian Mortensen, Investor Relations, +45 2083 9553 I Sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com

Financial calendar

Q3 2026 Interim Report – 25 November 2026

Q4 2026 Interim Report – 26 February 2027

Annual Report 2026 – 29 April 2027

Q1 2027 Interim Report – 21 May 2027

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister—sites trusted by millions worldwide. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker G2M. Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.

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