Gennexa Wins 2026 Global Elite Business Award for AI-Powered Intelligent Operations

The UK-based recognition honours Gennexa as 'Most Innovative AI-Powered Intelligent Operations Company – UAE 2026'.

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gennexa, registered as Gennexa Advanced Software Design L.L.C, has been named 'Most Innovative AI-Powered Intelligent Operations Company – UAE 2026' by Global Elite Business Magazine. The company is listed among the 2026 Technology category honourees of the Global Elite Business Awards.

Gennexa, an AI-powered intelligent operations company in the UAE, helps organisations redesign and operate complex business processes through enterprise AI solutions, business process automation and experienced operational teams. Its model embeds artificial intelligence and intelligent automation into day-to-day delivery while retaining human oversight, accountability and control over complex or exceptional decisions.

Why Gennexa Was Recognised

Gennexa was recognised for combining enterprise AI, intelligent automation and human oversight within a practical, accountable operating model.

The company reports serving more than 50 enterprise clients, delivering average cost reductions of 42% and service-level improvements of 60%. Its published case studies also report reducing an insurance claims cycle from 14 days to 8 days and anti-money-laundering review time from 22 minutes to 6.5 minutes.

"Gennexa stood out because it is focused on making AI work in real business environments. The company has built a model that combines automation with experienced people, clear accountability and results that can be measured."

— Maruti Prasad, Director, Global Elite Business Magazine

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects our focus on delivering practical and measurable outcomes for clients. Our focus is to make AI useful inside real business operations—not simply to demonstrate what the technology can do. That means combining automation with experienced people, clear accountability and outcomes that clients can measure."

— Antony Gregory, CEO, Gennexa

Gennexa supports organisations across the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India and Australia through enterprise AI and intelligent operations services delivered from operations in the UAE and India. Its UAE delivery presence plays a direct role in the company's international operating model and regional growth.

For further information about Gennexa's enterprise AI solutions and intelligent operations capabilities, visit gennexa.ai.

About Gennexa

Gennexa is an enterprise AI, intelligent automation and business operations company registered as Gennexa Advanced Software Design L.L.C. The company provides enterprise AI development, autonomous AI agents, workflow automation, analytics, custom software and AI-powered business process outsourcing (BPO) services. Its delivery model combines automation with experienced operational teams to help organisations improve efficiency, service quality and process performance.

Website: https://gennexa.ai/

About Global Elite Business Magazine

Global Elite Business Magazine is a UK-based international publication covering finance, technology, artificial intelligence, leadership and enterprise growth. Through executive interviews, business analysis and corporate features, it provides global business insights for senior executives, founders and decision-makers.

The publication also organises the Global Elite Business Awards, an international business recognition programme honouring innovative companies, influential executives and industry leaders across AI and technology, finance, sustainability, leadership and enterprise innovation.

Website: https://globalelitebusinessmagazine.com/

SOURCE Global Elite Business Magazine