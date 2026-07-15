Genesis Automation Healthcare Adds Senior Leaders for Global Sales, Client Success, and Product Ahead of AHRMM26

New executive hires bring over 75 years of combined hospital supply chain, inventory management, and software experience; all three leaders will join the Genesis team on the floor and in the speaking sessions at AHRMM26 in San Antonio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Automation Healthcare today announced the addition of three senior executives to lead global sales, client success, and product for its unified Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform: Elizabeth Goddard, Senior Vice President of Global Sales; Patti Hoch, Global Vice President of Client Success and Professional Services; and Charles Ribeiro, Vice President of Product. The three join Jason Smith, President; Ian McDermott, Chief Financial Officer; and Mike O'Flynn, Chief Technology Officer, in the company's executive leadership.

The announcement comes ahead of AHRMM26, the Annual Conference & Exhibition of the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management, taking place July 26 to 28, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, where all three will be on the floor with the Genesis team at Booth 1310 and in speaking sessions on Tuesday, July 28.

Genesis provides a Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform purpose-built for hospitals and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) across the globe. The unified company was formed through the combination of Genesis (United Kingdom and Ireland), Kermit (United States), and Meperia (United States), and supports more than 400 hospital sites across all three countries.

"Elizabeth, Patti, and Charles bring exactly the leadership Genesis needs to continue scaling into new hospitals, NHS trusts, and health systems," said Jason Smith, President of Genesis. "Three companies have become one, with one platform and one purpose: protecting patients and margins across the clinical lifecycle. The team we're announcing today is how we deliver that for our customers, day after day."

Elizabeth Goddard, Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Elizabeth Goddard leads Genesis's global commercial organization, with responsibility for sales strategy and execution across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Her remit covers new business, market expansion, and the growth of the unified Genesis platform across health systems, NHS trusts, HSE providers, and private hospitals. She has over 20 years in go-to-market leadership roles in healthcare software, including experience at Infor, eVariant, and Lawson.

"Hospitals and health systems are asking for a different commercial conversation, one that connects patient safety to financial health rather than treating them as separate purchases. That's what Genesis is built for, and it's why I joined this team," said Goddard.

Patti Hoch, Global Vice President of Client Success and Professional Services

Patti Hoch leads Genesis's global client success and professional services organization, with responsibility for delivering customer outcomes, value realization, and the implementation of the Genesis platform. Her remit spans the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Hoch has over 25 years of experience in healthcare supply chain and logistics. She was an executive in hospital supply chain software and previously a supply chain leader at Inova Health System and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Earlier, she had a distinguished career in the U.S. military.

"Every customer outcome we deliver has to, first and foremost, make patient care safer while driving operational and financial metrics," said Hoch. "The unified Genesis platform gives our customers complete visibility across the clinical supply lifecycle, and my team's job is to translate that visibility into measurable change in their hospitals."

Charles Ribeiro, Vice President of Product

Charles Ribeiro leads product and AI strategy for the Genesis platform, with responsibility for the company's product roadmap and the development of its first agentic AI capabilities for the clinical supply chain. He will co-present the Genesis Supply Chain Spotlight session at AHRMM26 on Tuesday, July 28, alongside Mike O'Flynn, Chief Technology Officer.

Ribeiro's experience in healthcare spans more than 30 years, starting as an acquisition specialist and computer technician at Baptist Health System and progressing through product management and leadership roles at Sentry Data Systems, Omnicell, and Teladoc.

"Genesis is not simply bolting AI onto existing modules," said Ribeiro. "We are building an end-to-end unified AI platform across the clinical supply lifecycle. Because our agents understand the clinical context behind each procedure, they can accurately compare similar procedures and the items used within them to generate recommendations that are grounded in how care is delivered and significant to surgeons, supply chain teams, and CFOs."

About Genesis Automation Healthcare

Genesis Automation Healthcare is a Clinical Lifecycle Management Platform purpose-built for healthcare. Formed through the combination of Genesis (United Kingdom, Ireland and United States), Kermit (United States), and Meperia (United States), Genesis gives hospitals and health systems complete visibility and actionable intelligence across the clinical supply lifecycle, integrating with existing ERP, EHR, and catalog systems rather than replacing them. The platform supports more than 400 hospital sites across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. Learn more at www.genesisahc.com.

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Kailin Miner

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