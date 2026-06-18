Geely Farizon Green Smart Mobility Solution Debuts at 2026 Hong Kong Expo

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2026, the International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) officially kicked off at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. As a global leader in new energy commercial vehicles, Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Geely Farizon) returned for its second consecutive year with a full product lineup featuring the "methanol electric + pure electric" technology roadmap. The showcased products cover a wide range of application scenarios, including public transportation, urban logistics, autonomous vehicles, ferry vessels, emergency power generation, and more. The exhibition demonstrated a comprehensive green smart mobility ecosystem solution rooted in transport-energy integration, dedicated to fully supporting Hong Kong in achieving its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

Geely Farizon Booth

Farizon's lineup covers methanol REV SV, methanol REV Homtruck, methanol REV light truck, Robotaxi, methanol REV U12M, Hong Kong-tailored electric double-deckers, plus Visionol mobile power vehicles, methanol generators and marine engines. The tailor-made double-decker debuts in Hong Kong for the first time. Its livery and interior are built for local transit and sightseeing, forming a new urban mobility landmark. The U12M methanol bus has obtained an emission exemption from Hong Kong's Environmental Protection Department and will enter commercial operation in August. This validates that Farizon's methanol-electric vehicles comply with Hong Kong's stringent environmental regulations and lays groundwork for global methanol technology rollout.

On the Expo's opening day, Geely Holding Group hosted the "Green City, Smart City — Geely Green Energy & Intelligent Mobility Technology Ecosystem Launch Event" where Geely Farizon sealed a strategic partnership with CaoCao. The two parties plan to roll out 100,000 units of Farizon Robovan by 2030 to build eco-friendly smart cities. Backed by the One Geely strategy, the two parties will combine strengths in R&D, manufacturing, operation and ecosystem resources to speed up mass production of Robovan and build an AI-powered smart logistics network.

As an international metropolis, Hong Kong has proactively proposed the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. At the same time, Hong Kong's reality of high population density, limited land and scarce energy resources constrains the construction of infrastructure such as charging stations. Therefore, Hong Kong's green transportation transition must be adapted to local conditions and can be commercially implemented.

Drawing on Geely's many years of practical experience in the Hong Kong market, Geely Farizon's "methanol electric + pure electric" technology roadmap precisely matches Hong Kong's urban advantages and development needs.

As the leading new energy commercial vehicle brand, Geely Farizon has established a global sales and service network covering 64 countries and regions. In the first quarter of this year, it ranked first in China's new energy commercial vehicle export sector. Hong Kong is the core market with the most comprehensive product lineup for Geely Farizon. Multiple new energy products have already been put into operation across various sectors in Hong Kong. Among them, the Farizon SV has been delivered in batches to Hong Kong's Big Bee taxi fleet. With its advantages of zero emissions, low noise, strong power, and spacious cabin, it has earned glowing feedback from both drivers and passengers.

Looking ahead, from methanol‑electric ferries shuttling across Victoria Harbour to Farizon SV taxis running on Hong Kong's roads, from methanol‑electric buses supporting public transit to the Robo series powering full-scene autonomous mobility, Geely Farizon will deploy its all-in-one green smart mobility ecosystem solution to support Hong Kong in achieving its 2050 carbon neutrality target on time. It will also export Hong Kong's proven model globally, bringing China's new energy innovations worldwide.