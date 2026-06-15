GEEKOM Launches Biggest Summer Sale of 2026 with Storewide Discounts and Prices Lower Than Prime Day

TAIPEI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM is set to launch its biggest Summer Sale of 2026 on June 15, bringing storewide discounts to its lineup of mini PCs. Every product will be available with at least 15% off, while selected models will receive discounts of 20%, 25%, or more. Several of the promotion's headline deals are also expected to beat this year's Prime Day pricing.

With more than 23 years of experience in computer manufacturing and product development, GEEKOM specializes in high-performance mini PCs and laptops for home users, professionals, creators, and businesses. The company's products are backed by rigorous quality testing and a three-year warranty, helping establish GEEKOM as a trusted name in compact computing.

The promotion covers some of GEEKOM's most popular mini PCs, ranging from affordable everyday systems to AI-ready flagship models. The GEEKOM A5 Pro combines strong performance, energy efficiency, and value, making it well suited for home office work, entertainment, and daily productivity. Meanwhile, the bestselling GEEKOM A6, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800 processor, has earned a reputation as the all-rounder of the lineup thanks to its ability to handle work, entertainment, and multitasking with ease.

Users looking for more performance can take advantage of discounts on the GEEKOM A7 Max and flagship A9 Max. Featuring AMD Ryzen™ 9 processors and Radeon™ 780M graphics, the A7 Max is designed for content creation, multitasking, and light gaming. The A9 Max pushes performance even further with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 technology and up to 86 TOPS of AI performance, making it an ideal choice for AI workloads, creative applications, and demanding professional tasks — all within GEEKOM's signature compact form factor.

The Summer Sale also includes GEEKOM's laptops, the GeekBook X16 Pro. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processors, the X16 Pro pair strong performance with lightweight, portable designs, giving students, professionals, and remote workers a capable solution for productivity, content creation, and everyday computing on the go.

From everyday PCs to AI-ready workstations and premium laptops, GEEKOM's 2026 Summer Sale offers some of the company's most competitive prices of the year.

The promotion begins on June 15 and will be available for a limited time through the GEEKOM Official Store. For more information about the Summer Sale, visit the GEEKOM Official Store.