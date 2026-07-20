LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Banking School (GBS) celebrated the achievements of 6,000 graduates this summer at ceremonies in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, and London, bringing together students, families, and distinguished guests.

The ceremonies recognised graduates progressing into employment, entrepreneurship, and further study across sectors including construction, business, digital technologies, and health and social care. Many balanced higher education alongside careers, businesses, and family responsibilities, with the average graduate aged 41.

GBS Graduation Ceremony 2026

The celebrations follow GBS achieving an overall positivity score of 92% in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2026, outperforming the sector average for the sixth consecutive year.

Among the graduates was Kamrul Islam, who completed an HND in Construction Management while working full-time as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor at Barhale Limited and running his own business, Osken Limited. He credited GBS's flexible timetable with helping him balance his studies, career and business. Kamrul said: "My time at GBS strengthened both my technical knowledge and my confidence while allowing me to continue working and developing my business."

Also graduating was Yudzhel Medzhnun Shaban, from Southeast London, who combined his Construction Management studies with running a lift installation business. He enrolled to strengthen his management and technical expertise and now plans to expand his company, create jobs and support his local community.

James Kennedy, CEO of GBS, said: "These graduations represent far more than academic success. They demonstrate the ambition, resilience and determination of students who have balanced study alongside work, family and other responsibilities to build better futures for themselves and their communities." He added: "We were delighted to hear GBS scored well above the national average in the newly released National Student Survey. We're thrilled to have received 92% across several categories, including learning opportunities, academic support, and assessment and feedback, compared with a national higher education average of just over 80%."

Virendra Sharma, former Member of Parliament and adviser to GBS, said: "Graduation is far more than the award of a qualification; it is a celebration of determination, resilience and ambition. GBS continues to widen access to higher education, creating opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds to realise their potential."

The graduation ceremonies brought together graduates, families, academic staff and invited guests to celebrate academic achievement and the growing contribution GBS graduates are making to businesses, public services and communities across the UK.

To find out more about Global Banking School, visit https://globalbanking.ac.uk/

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