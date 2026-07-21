GameChange Energy Selected to Supply Genius Tracker™ Systems for Texas Solar Projects Supporting Next-Generation Data Center Growth

Pepper and Lucky 7 solar projects reinforce GameChange Energy's position as a trusted technology partner for the rapidly expanding data center market

NORWALK, Conn., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, announced that its Genius Tracker™ solar tracker systems have been selected for the Pepper and Lucky 7 utility-scale solar projects in Texas, developed by Sabanci Renewables.

Together, the two projects represent approximately 286 MWdc of new solar generation and are expected to begin commercial operation in the second half of 2027. The projects will supply renewable energy under a long-term agreement with Meta, supporting the growing electricity demand created by hyperscale data center operations.

As AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continue to accelerate, data centers have become one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand in the United States. Across Texas and other key markets, developers are increasingly pairing new utility-scale solar generation with long-term power purchase agreements to help meet this demand with reliable, cost-effective renewable energy.

GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker platform was selected to support both Pepper and Lucky 7, continuing the company's growing role in delivering high-performance solar infrastructure for mission-critical energy applications.

"The rapid expansion of data centers is fundamentally changing how new power generation is being developed," said Phillip Vyhanek, Chief Executive Officer of GameChange Energy. "We're proud that Genius Tracker was selected for the Pepper and Lucky 7 projects, which demonstrate how utility-scale solar can help support the enormous energy requirements of modern digital infrastructure. We believe this represents just the beginning of a significant growth opportunity as developers and hyperscale customers continue investing in new renewable energy projects."

Texas has become one of the nation's leading markets for both data center development and utility-scale solar deployment, making it a strategic location for projects that connect renewable energy generation with rapidly expanding digital infrastructure. Similar projects are expected to accelerate across the United States as technology companies continue investing in AI and cloud computing facilities.

GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker systems are designed to maximize energy production while reducing installation time and long-term operating costs. With more than 68 GW of solar tracker and fixed-tilt systems deployed worldwide, the company continues to support some of the world's largest renewable energy projects across diverse climates and site conditions.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operation worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy

lisa.andrews@gamechangeenergy.com