GAC Launches "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" and Debuts the E9 Premium --GAC Brings All-Star Lineup to the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo, Accelerating High-Quality Global Expansion

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, the Hong Kong International Auto Expo officially opened. Embracing the theme "All New GAC, Going Global", GAC Group made a powerful impression with an all-star lineup across its three major brands GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. At the event, GAC officially announced the strategic upgrade of its "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" plan and unveiled two highly anticipated models: the new E9 Premium and the AION UT Elite.

Hong Kong boasts one of the highest new energy vehicle (NEV) penetration rates in the world. Currently, GAC's cumulative market share in Hong Kong has reached 11%, and driven by robust market performance, the company is successfully achieving its strategic leap from a market "follower" to a "leader" in this global benchmark market for new energy.

A year ago, GAC entered Hong Kong with a comprehensive, ecosystem-driven model and launched the "Hong Kong ACTION 1.0" localization plan. Building on past successes and looking to the future, Wei Haigang, President of GAC International, announced at the press conference: "The Hong Kong ACTION 2.0 plan is being fully upgraded!"

Deepening Service Excellence: GAC will continue to expand its service center network to make maintenance, repairs, and OEM parts replacement faster and more efficient.

Product Advancement: Tailored to Hong Kong's specific road conditions and driving habits, GAC has heavily upgraded the model to introduce the new E9 Premium, featuring a more luxurious cabin, enhanced ride comfort, and worry-free range. Simultaneously, the AION UT Elite made its official debut.

A Connected Ecosystem: GAC is building a full-lifecycle mobility ecosystem that spans energy replenishment, digital services, software subscriptions, and ride-hailing solutions.

Worry-Free Energy: This year, GAC expects to jointly build 22 charging stations equipped with 88 fast chargers, while achieving interconnectivity across 32 stations and 102 chargers.

Looking ahead, GAC remains firmly committed to its localized strategy: "In Hong Kong, For Hong Kong; Integrate into Hong Kong, Serve Hong Kong, and Contribute to Hong Kong." Using Hong Kong as its global gateway, GAC will join hands with Hong Kong to embrace greener, smarter mobility for a better life, writing a new chapter in the high-quality global expansion of China's automotive industry.

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