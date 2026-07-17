GAC International Reaches 30 Million Fastest, Cementing Its "First Growth Curve"

GUANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, GAC Group celebrated the roll-off of its 30 millionth vehicle, achieving this milestone in just 29 years — making it the fastest automaker in China to reach this scale. At the event, GAC handed the keys of the 30 millionth vehicle, a GAC GN8, to Thai action star Tony Jaa, while the presence of numerous overseas customers on site sent a clear signal: internationalization has become GAC's "first growth curve."

The numbers behind this curve speak for themselves. In the first half of the year, GAC exported 121,000 vehicles, up 132% year-on-year, with more than 660 vehicles shipped overseas every single day. Even more notable, overseas sales have nearly tripled in two years, climbing from 45,000 units in 2023 to over 130,000 in 2025 — a growth rate far outpacing the industry. Benchmark achievements such as topping Hong Kong's electric passenger vehicle sales chart and leading Bolivia's Chinese-brand passenger vehicle rankings confirm that this growth isn't simply a matter of shipping more cars — it's a breakthrough built on quality.

Behind this growth lies GAC's commitment to stability. Rather than chasing short-term volume, GAC's expansion is rooted in a systematic global strategy. Under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, GAC has built 4 R&D centers, 7 overseas plants, and 9 parts warehouses worldwide, with over 746 sales outlets across 110 countries and regions — achieving full localization from R&D to after-sales service. This early investment now fuels faster, more sustainable growth, creating a cycle where stability drives speed.

Long-term commitment and genuine customer trust form the foundation of this cycle. GAC's 30 millionth customer comes from overseas, and word-of-mouth from existing owners continues to win new customers — trust no price war could buy. Chairman Feng Xingya stated GAC will establish 1,000 overseas sales and service outlets within the year, bringing "GAC Intelligent Manufacturing" to the world stage.

Standing at the 30 million milestone, GAC has set a clear roadmap for its global expansion: reaching annual overseas sales of one million vehicles by 2030, across 120 countries and regions. Powered by the momentum built through systematic planning and long-term commitment, this first growth curve continues to fuel GAC's journey toward becoming a world-class enterprise.