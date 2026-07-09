GAC Achieves Rapid Global Sales Growth in H1 with Strong Performance Across Markets

GUANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2026, GAC's overseas wholesale and end-user retail volumes more than doubled year-on-year. Total exports reached 121,483 units, nearly matching the full-year export volume of last year, with a striking 132% year-on-year increase, achieving a leapfrog breakthrough.

In the Americas, Mexico delivered standout performance from January to May, with the AION ES and AION UT securing spots in the top ten new energy BEV sales rankings: the AION UT ranked third in the B-segment pure electric market, while the AION ES took second place in the C-segment BEV segment. The Bolivia market sustained excellent results, as the GAC brand has retained the title of top-selling Chinese passenger vehicle brand in Bolivia for consecutive months. June sales in Brazil skyrocketed 1,129% month-on-month and rose 24% year-on-year. Colombia's June sales climbed 804% month-on-month and 21% year-on-year; Uruguay recorded a 66% month-on-month and 254% year-on-year sales increase in June; Paraguay's June sales surged 469% month-on-month. In addition, May end-user retail sales in Latin American markets including Costa Rica and Venezuela grew 733% and 223% year-on-year respectively, and GAC ranks among the top five electric vehicle brands in Uruguay.

In Asia-Pacific, GAC claimed the No.1 sales position for private electric passenger cars in Hong Kong SAR in April; its cumulative market share from January to May exceeded 11%. Singapore's June sales rose 77% month-on-month and 30% year-on-year, and the brand secured second place among local pure electric vehicle brands in April with a market share of nearly 7%. Thailand's June sales jumped 207% month-on-month and 15% year-on-year, holding an unshakable No.1 market share in the electric taxi segment. Besides, Malaysia's April sales rose 900% year-on-year, Indonesia's April sales grew 338% year-on-year, and GAC consistently ranks among the top three Chinese automotive brands in Cambodia.

In the Middle East and Africa, June sales in Côte d'Ivoire rose 233% month-on-month and 33% year-on-year, and Ethiopia's June volumes surged 510% month-on-month and 118% year-on-year. Lebanon's May end-user retail sales grew 50% year-on-year, and the EMZOOM claimed the No.1 sales position in the local B-segment SUV market. Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all achieved triple-digit growth.

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