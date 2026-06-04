G-P Unveils World's First Agentic AI Global Employment Platform

G-P codes global labor law directly into HR workflows delivering the autonomous execution needed to unlock true enterprise value

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its next-generation agentic AI capabilities designed to fundamentally transform how businesses build and manage global workforces. As the world's first agentic AI Global Employment Platform, G-P moves beyond superficial feature add-ons to embed global labor law intelligence directly into workflows across the full employee lifecycle.

The announcement directly addresses a critical market friction point highlighted in G-P's new 2026 AI at Work Report: 73% of executives report underwhelming ROI from initial AI investments. The path forward requires operationalization, not retraction. Where passive AI co-pilots fall short, G-P's agentic architecture executes on the work, drawing on its 14 years of global HR and compliance data across 180+ countries.

"Organizations are hitting a wall because they are stuck micromanaging technology and fixing flat AI outputs instead of growing their business," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO at G-P. "Our agentic AI Global Employment Platform is a massive leap forward. We aren't just giving you a tool to ask questions, we're putting intelligent agents to work running complex global workflows."

GK Konduri, chief product officer at G-P, shared, "Over the past year, we've brought a steady stream of agentic AI capabilities to market, and today is about accelerating that momentum. We're moving from strength to strength, building on top of those innovations to deliver an intelligence platform that allows multiple agents to collaborate, tapping into G-P's deep expertise to safely handle global employment and compliance on behalf of our customers."

Driving Autonomous Execution Throughout the Global Employment Lifecycle

G-P's agentic AI capabilities are deeply embedded across the entire employee lifecycle, replacing fragmented administrative friction with continuous strategic agility.

Whether a business is testing a market with contractors, hiring through an EOR or managing an established local entity, G-P supports every model, scale and stage of growth. Early signals indicate that customers using G-P's full suite of agentic AI capabilities are realizing substantial ROI through monumental time savings, a reduction in billable hours on compliance workflows and increased accuracy of critical risk-mitigating information.

Planning & Hiring: Cross-border hiring requires a deep understanding of complex country-based regulations and cultural nuances. G-P eliminates that headache by providing immediate guardrails on local laws, practices and hiring norms, backed by G-P's decade-plus of global employment expertise and 100,000+ G-P Verified™ sources. HR teams can also map out a strategic workback plan, including budgeting support, for hiring entire teams in new countries. By streamlining tedious logistics and outlining next steps, companies can expand and move into new markets at speed.





Cross-border hiring requires a deep understanding of complex country-based regulations and cultural nuances. G-P eliminates that headache by providing immediate guardrails on local laws, practices and hiring norms, backed by G-P's decade-plus of global employment expertise and 100,000+ G-P Verified™ sources. HR teams can also map out a strategic workback plan, including budgeting support, for hiring entire teams in new countries. By streamlining tedious logistics and outlining next steps, companies can expand and move into new markets at speed. Contracts: Creating compliant international contracts is traditionally a massive administrative bottleneck. G-P transforms this process, generating fully customized and compliant employment agreements and offer letters in minutes. Additionally, G-P's agents can review agreements to flag potential contractor misclassification risks, offering guidance on what to adjust.





Creating compliant international contracts is traditionally a massive administrative bottleneck. G-P transforms this process, generating fully customized and compliant employment agreements and offer letters in minutes. Additionally, G-P's agents can review agreements to flag potential contractor misclassification risks, offering guidance on what to adjust. Onboarding : G-P automates onboarding at scale by seamlessly pulling in candidate profiles, leveraging locally compliant contract templates and enabling bulk-editing capabilities. During the process, new hires can leverage global employment and benefits advisory agents for high-quality, self-service support as they complete tasks such as selecting benefits and adding payment preferences.





: G-P automates onboarding at scale by seamlessly pulling in candidate profiles, leveraging locally compliant contract templates and enabling bulk-editing capabilities. During the process, new hires can leverage global employment and benefits advisory agents for high-quality, self-service support as they complete tasks such as selecting benefits and adding payment preferences. Lifecycle Management: G-P embeds advanced contextual aware agents into its platform to execute day to day global employment operations on behalf of the user. Instead of hunting for workflows or clicking through forms, users can query and analyze global workforce data, request leave or update banking or benefits - like adding a new dependent after a life event. This agentic approach turns hours of manual reconciliation into a five-second conversation.





G-P embeds advanced contextual aware agents into its platform to execute day to day global employment operations on behalf of the user. Instead of hunting for workflows or clicking through forms, users can query and analyze global workforce data, request leave or update banking or benefits - like adding a new dependent after a life event. This agentic approach turns hours of manual reconciliation into a five-second conversation. Ongoing Compliance: G-P's compliance monitoring transforms compliance from a manual, cost-prohibitive burden into a scalable, automated asset, ensuring organizations remain ahead of critical developments without the need for a dedicated, round-the-clock research team. The proactive regulatory horizon scanning automatically synthesizes complex regulatory changes, cross-references them against internal policies and delivers actionable gap analyses or board-ready briefings.





G-P's compliance monitoring transforms compliance from a manual, cost-prohibitive burden into a scalable, automated asset, ensuring organizations remain ahead of critical developments without the need for a dedicated, round-the-clock research team. The proactive regulatory horizon scanning automatically synthesizes complex regulatory changes, cross-references them against internal policies and delivers actionable gap analyses or board-ready briefings. Reporting: HR teams can quickly generate accurate, customized reports on data from across the employment lifecycle with simple, natural language requests. These robust reporting capabilities provide detailed, country-specific analytics covering costs, transactions and other workforce data to support data-driven decision-making without the spreadsheet calculations.

Agentic support is available 24/7 to HR teams, professionals and contractors on the G-P platform as they navigate the complexities of global employment. Coupled with a global network of in-country HR and legal specialists and a powerful platform, G-P offers technology when you want it, human when you need it, ensuring seamless support for every customer need.

Catch G-P Live at SHRM26

To define how advanced automation is operationalized in real-world business environments, G-P is officially launching its AI in HR Workshop Series at the upcoming SHRM Annual Conference, June 16-19, 2026.

HR leaders and business executives are invited to join G-P's session, "Stop Experimenting, Start Executing: A Blueprint for AI in HR," on June 17. The session is designed to showcase a modern, AI-enabled HR function, offering tactical guidance on how HR teams can integrate agentic AI into global operations and drive measurable enterprise value today. Following the SHRM session, G-P will continue the conversation during a series of deep-dive webinars – details coming soon.

To learn more about G-P and its agentic AI innovation, or to download the full 2026 AI at Work Report, please visit g-p.com.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia™, products.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

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