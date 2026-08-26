G-P Delivers Compliant Global Workforce Intelligence to Enterprise AI Tools

G-P's new MCP Server securely connects real-time global employment data and insights to Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and existing corporate agentic workflows

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the leader in AI-driven global employment, ranked No. 1 by industry analysts, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. The new technology enables organizations worldwide to securely stream real-time global workforce data directly into their preferred AI tools, including Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Cursor and core HR and payroll systems like Workday, ADP, Paylocity and SAP.

Global workforce data has historically been fragmented across static databases or isolated behind complex API integrations. Introducing AI into global HR and compliance workflows requires rigorous oversight to navigate international labor laws, privacy regulations like GDPR and localized compliance schemas. The G-P MCP Server solves this challenge by serving as an enterprise-grade, secure bridge between an organization's broader AI ecosystem and G-P's proprietary global employment infrastructure.

"AI systems are only as reliable as the data and security guardrails behind them," said GK Konduri, chief product officer at G-P. "With our MCP Server, G-P is enabling true, enterprise-grade agentic workforce management, bringing more than a decade of global HR intelligence and compliance directly into our customers' existing AI environments. Organizations can now build and deploy powerful, compliant agentic HR workflows inside the AI interfaces their teams already use."

Powering Real-Time Agentic HR Workflows

G-P's MCP Server transforms how global HR and People Operations teams access workforce insights. HR professionals can now interact with international workforce data directly inside their preferred AI interfaces turning static employee databases into instant, strategic workflows, including:

Instant localized reporting: Eliminates hours of manual data aggregation. Simply ask an AI assistant a question such as "Show me a list of EOR employees in Budapest, Hungary with their benefit details" and instantly get a verified table with localized benefit packages and exact costs in local currency backed by G-P deterministic intelligence and local compliance schemas.

Eliminates hours of manual data aggregation. Simply ask an AI assistant a question such as and instantly get a verified table with localized benefit packages and exact costs in local currency backed by G-P deterministic intelligence and local compliance schemas. Context-aware follow-ups: HR teams can dive deeper into employee records without re-keying data. Natural follow-up prompts like "How much time off does Sarah Jenkins have?" or "What is her benefits enrollment status? " leverage real-time context without requiring low-level API configurations or repetitive prompting.

HR teams can dive deeper into employee records without re-keying data. Natural follow-up prompts like or " leverage real-time context without requiring low-level API configurations or repetitive prompting. Automated change management: HR teams can use change request APIs to streamline employee updates, like salary or title changes, by automatically triggering localized compliance workflows powered by G-P's Global Compliance Engine (GCE).

HR teams can use change request APIs to streamline employee updates, like salary or title changes, by automatically triggering localized compliance workflows powered by G-P's Global Compliance Engine (GCE). Custom agentic automation: HR operations and People Analytics teams can connect MCP-compatible tools to build tailored HR dashboards, automate routine employee lifecycle tasks and build custom workflows directly within their existing workspaces.

Enterprise Governance & Security Architecture

Easy to install in any compatible client, the G-P MCP Server ensures high security, data privacy and operational governance across AI interactions:

Human-in-the-loop guardrails: Built-in safety mechanisms automatically re-route high-risk agentic actions, requiring explicit human review and approval to maintain control and accountability.

Built-in safety mechanisms automatically re-route high-risk agentic actions, requiring explicit human review and approval to maintain control and accountability. Deep security design: AI agents may only access specific data payloads that the user is authorized to view, with integrated redaction capability.

AI agents may only access specific data payloads that the user is authorized to view, with integrated redaction capability. Lossless context delivery: Prioritizes complete compliance information delivery with industry leading accuracy and specificity.

Prioritizes complete compliance information delivery with industry leading accuracy and specificity. Universal interoperability: Operates seamlessly across any MCP-compatible software suite, transforming general-purpose tools into specialized global workforce intelligence engines with a single click.

By bridging existing enterprise systems with G-P's deep proprietary global HR, legal and compliance expertise, we continue to set the standard for secure, compliant and scalable global employment.

To learn more about G-P's MCP Server and explore G-P's agentic global employment solutions, visit: globalization-partners.com/g-p-mcp/

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia™, products.

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