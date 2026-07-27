Future cars are robots, low-altitude flight will change the world: XPeng CEO

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South

27 Jul, 2026, 08:00 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

Guangdong has launched the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms since June 27. The third episode features a dialogue with He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng Inc.

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China's new energy vehicle industry is transitioning from a period of flourishing competition to a fierce market shakeout. Join us for an exclusive conversation with He Xiaopeng as he shares his insights for the future.

The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" consists of 20 episodes divided into four chapters: economy, culture, science and education, and people's livelihood. Twenty guests will share their thoughts on work and life, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and China from their personal perspectives.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007834/video.mp4

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