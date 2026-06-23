Full List: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026
News provided byQSR Media UK
23 Jun, 2026, 05:41 GMT
Deck: 22 awards were announced.
LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026 were unveiled on 22 June at the Park Plaza Victoria London, recognising the brands, teams, and individuals shaping the future of the UK's quick-service restaurant sector.
Held in conjunction with the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2026, the awards celebrated achievements across marketing, innovation, customer experience, digital transformation, workplace culture, and operational excellence.
"The UK QSR industry continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, adaptability, and creativity in a rapidly evolving market," said Steve Clement, Global Head of Sales & Marketing, at Redcat. "This year's winners have shown what is possible when businesses remain focused on delivering value to customers, investing in their people, and embracing innovation. We are proud to recognise organisations and individuals that are helping to raise standards across the industry."
Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media, said: "What stands out about this year's winners is the breadth of excellence on display. From established brands to emerging concepts, the industry continues to find new ways to connect with customers, strengthen teams, and drive growth. These awards celebrate not only outstanding business performance, but also the people and ideas helping to move the sector forward."
The winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026 are:
Editor's Choice
Papa Johns
Editor's Choice
Prezzo Italian
Editor's Choice
German Doner Kebab (GDK)
Editor's Choice
Wingstop UK&I
Editor's Choice
Dallas Chicken & Pizza
Best Digital Initiative
Creams Cafe
Best Brand Transformation
Creams Cafe
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
Morley's Chicken
Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)
Archie's
Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)
Franco Manca
Best New Concept
SpudBros Express
Rising Star
Gabby Walker – Black Sheep Coffee
Best Innovation – Food and Beverage
Creams Café
Best Menu Innovation – Limited Time Offer
Burger King UK
Best Brand Collaboration
Black Sheep Coffee
Best Customer Experience
Bob & Berts
Best Delivery Initiative
B Bagel
Best Employee Recognition Program
Popeyes UK
Diversity and Inclusion Champion
Chopstix
Squad of the Year
Popeyes UK
Special Recognition Award
Stella Lau – Shake Shack UK
2026 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year
Caprinos Pizza
The QSR Media UK Redcat Awards recognise outstanding achievements by quick-service and fast-casual restaurant operators across the United Kingdom. Winners were selected from a competitive field of entries, highlighting excellence in areas ranging from innovation and marketing to people development and customer experience.
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