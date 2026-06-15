Frost & Sullivan Institute Celebrates Visionary Companies Addressing the World's Most Pressing Challenges

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to present the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, celebrating leading enterprises that are redefining the role of business in addressing the world's most urgent challenges.

This recognition honors organizations that have embedded innovation, measurable impact, and long-term sustainability into the core of their growth strategies, demonstrating that commercial success and societal progress can advance together. The award highlights companies whose solutions are accelerating industry transformation and contributing meaningfully to a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable global future.

The 2026 award recipients represent a new generation of visionary leaders shaping the future through purpose-driven innovation. These organizations pioneer scalable solutions across sectors such as clean energy, climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, healthcare access, cybersecurity, education, digital inclusion, and resource efficiency.

By leveraging technological advancement, responsible business practices, and market-driven impact models, they are addressing complex global challenges while creating tangible value for communities, industries, and economies worldwide. Their leadership reflects a growing movement in which business excellence is increasingly defined by the ability to generate a measurable positive impact alongside sustained growth.

"The organizations receiving the Visionary Growth Leadership Recognition demonstrate that long-term growth is increasingly driven by the ability to address some of the world's most pressing challenges," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

"Through innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment, these companies exemplify visionary leadership in action. Their success reflects a new paradigm in which sustainable market leadership is achieved through measurable impact, resilience, and value creation for all stakeholders."

The award recipients were identified through a rigorous evaluation and research methodology conducted by Frost & Sullivan Institute's research analysts. The assessment process examined organizations across multiple pillars such as Healthcare, Human Rights, Economics, Environment, Education, Security and Infrastructure. Special emphasis was placed on the ability of each organization to deliver responsible solutions capable of driving meaningful changes at both industry and societal levels.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its sincere congratulations to the following 50 recipients of the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

MercadoLibre





Samsung Biologics





Google (Alphabet)





AstraZeneca





Eli Lilly and Company





Equinix





Reliance Industries





First Solar





Grab





JSW Steel





Localiza





Adobe Inc.





Ambipar





ARM Holdings





Delta Electronics





EDP Renewables





WEG





Aldar Properties





Aptiv





BYD





Digital Realty





Enphase Energy





Nubank





Access Bank





ACWA Power





Amazon





Amul (GCMMF)





ANSYS





Apollo Hospitals





Autodesk





Fortinet





Genmab





Larsen & Toubro (L&T)





Raízen





Salesforce





Schneider Electric





TSMC





Advantest





Bank Mandiri





Dropbox





GenScript





Hannon Armstrong





Microsoft





Adyen





AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)





Arco Educação





ASM International





Atlas Copco





CATL





Databricks

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam

Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com

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