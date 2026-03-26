From rails to radiant homes

BEIJING, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily: From a train driver on the TAZARA Railway to a trade representative in China, Stephen Koberou's journey reflects the deepening transformation of China-Africa relations. As China implements zero tariffs on 100 percent of tariff lines for 53 African countries that have diplomatic ties with China starting on May 1, trade patterns are being reshaped. From coffee trade to cooperation in solar energy, the partnership is moving toward a more sustainable model of development — one that allows the dividends of modernization to reach more people.

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Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMvFeIj-OV0