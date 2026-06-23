From Power to Lifestyle: SAMDUO Reimagines Home Energy Storage for Modern Living

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMDUO, a pioneer in intelligent home energy solutions, officially unveiled its latest product showcase at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Messe Munich, one of the world's most influential platforms for solar technology, energy storage, and clean energy innovation. Taking place from June 23 to 25, the event serves as the perfect backdrop for SAMDUO to demonstrate how its unique, human-centric design philosophy sets it apart in a crowded marketplace of rigid industrial competitors.

SAMDUO booth at Intersolar Europe 2026 showcasing the Nex E Series and Nex P Series

SAMDUO's engineering journey began from market observation, user research, and direct conversations with European households since 2024. From compact urban space in the Netherlands to multi-story homes and balcony installations in Germany, SAMDUO identified a clear need for energy storage systems that are slimmer, lighter, easier to install, and more naturally integrated into modern living environments.

Sized for the Modern Home: The Nex E Series

In response to the growing demand for space-efficient energy solutions, SAMDUO introduced the Nex E Series, designed to bring high-capacity home energy storage into daily living spaces without compromising comfort, aesthetics, or flexibility. At the heart of the lineup is the Nex E6000, positioned as the world's slimmest 6kWh AC plug-in battery at just 11.9 cm deep. Alongside it, the Nex E6000H offers a space-optimized alternative for households where every centimeter matters. Together, the Nex E Series transforms home energy storage from a hidden utility product into a considered design element. For SAMDUO, this is more than a design achievement. It is a reflection of a belief that clean energy should not feel distant, complicated, or intrusive. It should belong effortlessly within the home.

Lightweight Powerhouse: The Nex P Series

SAMDUO's people-first approach is also reflected in the Nex P Series, developed with the practical installation needs of German households in mind. In markets where home energy systems are often placed on balconies, in basements, or in garages, portability and accessibility are essential. SAMDUO brought the Nex P2800 Pro and Nex P2800 AC to the Intersolar showroom floor. Weighing an ultra-light 29 kg, the Nex P2800 Pro is effortlessly portable, allowing users to easily transport the unit up multi-story residential stairs. Despite its compact and agile frame, it delivers heavy-duty performance, featuring a modular capacity that scales seamlessly from 2.73 kWh up to 16.41 kWh to handle fluctuating household demands.

A Strong Opening at Intersolar Europe 2026

On the opening day of the exhibition, SAMDUO's booth attracted strong interest from consumers, technology media, industry professionals, and European business partners. Visitors were drawn to the brand's distinctive design language and its practical response to the everyday challenges of residential energy storage.

The engagement reflects a growing industry recognition that innovation in the energy sector is no longer defined by performance alone. The next chapter belongs to solutions that can combine technical strength with emotional intelligence, products that understand the home as a place of comfort, security, and aspiration.

The SAMDUO Nex Series is currently on display at Intersolar Europe 2026. Visit SAMDUO at Booth C3.570 to experience our human-centric design！

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO is a home-energy brand designed for European living. Before development, our team spent two months visiting 200+ homes across six European cities to understand local energy frustrations first-hand. We turn those insights into hardware, built on our parent company's over two decades of micron-level precision manufacturing and high-end residential energy storage—where zero tolerance, strict material control, and the highest standard of safety are embedded in our DNA.

Website: https://www.samduo.com/ ; https://www.samduo.nl/ ; https://www.samduo.de/

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