From hardware to home improvement: Hiatt Hardware Group sets out growth roadmap for expanded UK business

Following the acquisition of Lakes Bathrooms, Hiatt Hardware Group has outlined a strategic roadmap for its combined business, targeting a 200-strong workforce, expanding its reach across the home improvement supply market, and investing in manufacturing

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiatt Hardware Group has set out a clear strategic roadmap for its expanded business, with ambitions to build one of the UK's most diversified home improvement supply groups.

The acquisition of Lakes Bathrooms Ltd and Lakes Showering Spaces, completed on 18 May 2026, marks the first major step in that strategy. The deal extends the Birmingham-based group's reach beyond its established hardware and ironmongery base into bathroom and plumbing categories and brings greater manufacturing capability into the group.

The roadmap sets out clear priorities: growing the combined workforce to 200 employees, developing new distribution partnerships to extend market reach, and investing in Lakes' manufacturing operations.

More than 120 jobs have been secured across the Lakes business, with its operations, brand and team remaining fully intact under group ownership.

For existing customers across both businesses, the group has committed to continuity of service throughout the integration. Both Lakes and Hiatt will continue to serve their respective markets, with the combined group building on their complementary strengths.

"We have a clear and well-defined roadmap for the combined group – expanding our product offer and building the distribution and manufacturing partnerships that will drive long-term growth. This is a business being built for the future and the opportunity ahead of us is significant."

Nipun Agrawal, Group CEO, Hiatt Hardware Group

"Lakes is a respected, well-established British brand with genuine manufacturing heritage, and this acquisition is a bold and considered move that reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the UK trade and home improvement market."

Ankesh Agrawal, Chairman, Hiatt Hardware Group

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Hiatt Hardware Group: Hiatt Hardware Group is a Birmingham-based distributor and supplier of premium hardware and ironmongery products, serving builders' merchants and trade customers across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

About Lakes Bathrooms: Lakes Bathrooms Ltd and Lakes Showering Spaces are established UK bathroom and showering brands with a heritage spanning four decades. Headquartered in Gloucestershire, the business is widely recognised across the trade for its premium showering enclosures, screens and bathroom products.

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